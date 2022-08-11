house

A home on Abrego Drive south of Esperanza Boulevard has one of the few on one of Green Valley's major streets. 

 Dan Shearer Green Valley News

Home prices and the number of sales in Green Valley and Sahuarita are slowly coming down but it remains a seller’s market and will likely be that way for the next year, according to recent statistics and two local housing experts.

Pulling from the MLS — a database of homes on the market — Kevin Kaplan, vice president of marketing and business development for Long Realty, said the median sales price in Green Valley in July was $324,950. That’s down 6% from $346,000 in June. Also in July, 152 homes sold in Green Valley compared to 188 in June, down 19%.



