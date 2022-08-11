Home prices and the number of sales in Green Valley and Sahuarita are slowly coming down but it remains a seller’s market and will likely be that way for the next year, according to recent statistics and two local housing experts.
Pulling from the MLS — a database of homes on the market — Kevin Kaplan, vice president of marketing and business development for Long Realty, said the median sales price in Green Valley in July was $324,950. That’s down 6% from $346,000 in June. Also in July, 152 homes sold in Green Valley compared to 188 in June, down 19%.
But what drives those numbers?
“Inventory, inventory, inventory,” said Jim Callery, branch manager for Coldwell Banker Realty in Green Valley.
“We’ve been abnormally low in supply, or inventory, for a long time and that’s gotten our prices up really high and it’s keeping them high,” Callery said. “Eventually, probably by this time next year, we will have a more normal inventory. But we’re so far below normal for Southern Arizona and for Green Valley that it may take six months to a year just to get back to a normal amount of inventory, and at that point prices could be softening up.”
Kaplan said fewer homes on the market means more competition, driving multiple offers and the price run-up we’ve seen in the past couple of years.
“Everybody hears the news about prices going down and demand dropping, but nobody’s talking about inventory, and that’s the whole key to this,” he said.
Currently, Kaplan said there is about six weeks of home inventory in the area— that’s the time it would take to sell everything at the current sales rate. A balanced market favoring neither buyers or sellers is about six months of inventory.
Callery said the last couple of years were not typical, “so we’re not going from normal to something abnormal.
"We’re actually moving to something normal from something that was much faster and hotter than normal,” he said of the recent slowdown. “Even though inventory is starting to come up, sales are slowing down, it’s moving toward a moderated market, a normal market.”
The average number of days on the market for a home in Green Valley in June and July was 21. A more typical number is 45 to 60 days, Kaplan said.
“The good news is for people who have been trying to buy the last couple years who have been very, very challenged because there’s almost no inventory and a lot of multiple offers and competition,” Kaplan said. “Now, those who are trying to buy have a little more choice and can negotiate. So it’s actually kind of healthy.”
But that doesn’t mean sellers are lowering prices, he said.
“I think for a home that is priced well according to the market, and a nice home in good shape, they’re selling quickly,” Kaplan said.
The sales-to-list price ratio has been at or slightly above 100% for the past year, according to Kaplan. That means sellers are getting what they’re asking. He said that could drop slightly in coming months.
Buyer slowdown?
Green Valley has seen an 8 to 10 percent drop-off in buyers, which Callery said is not unusual or alarming in the least.
“We saw larger dips in the 2020 shutdown,” he said, “and the prices are pretty much staying the same.”
Callery describes what we are just coming out of as “Twilight Zone” territory.
“When somebody would put their home on the market and in the first hour get 10 to 15 offers well above full price, that’s not even realistic,” he said. “We had a couple of years of that. This go-round was ridiculous. I’ve seen seller-buyer cycles numerous times in my career and this last one was absurd.”
Why did it happen?
“Lack of inventory,” he said. “It all comes back to inventory.”
Callery said the number of buyers is relatively constant regardless of conditions; what’s important is what’s on the market to buy.
He said we might see normal numbers in six to 12 months.
Interest rates
What buyers are paying for a loan affects their habits, but that’s not as big a factor in Green Valley, where Callery says 50 to 60 percent of home purchases are cash.
He also said that as interest rates rise, financing alternatives can get creative — seller financing, private financing — “because when a buyer wants to buy, they want to buy and interest rate doesn’t stop them.”
Kaplan said the interest rates were in the low threes to 3.5 in the past year but came close to 6 percent within the past couple months. Then they dropped to the low fives.
That drop “creates a little window for buyers,” Kaplan said.
Strategies to sell
Should sellers change anything about how they’re pricing their homes and what they’re willing to negotiate on? Callery said that will be a more interesting conversation in six months to a year, but for now the area remains in a strong seller’s market with an appropriately priced home.
He said the Phoenix area is seeing price reductions because the inventory is growing. That’s not happening in Southern Arizona, where buyers are still paying full price and the inventory isn’t growing nearly as rapidly.
Kaplan agrees: Price the home right and find the right agent.
“You have to know somebody who has the right platforms and experience because now it’s a little bit more work and more finesse and skillsets to find a buyer for that house and get it under contract,” Kaplan said.
“Selling a house in two days with seven or 10 offers way above list price, that’s not a normal market, and people got a little used to that,” Kaplan said. “Where we’re headed is a more balanced, moderating market, which is good because you don’t want it to crash. The new normal is ‘normal.’”