The Green Valley Fire District responded to a rollover collision just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 19 near Canoa Road. No one was injured.
According to GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One went off the road into the median and the other rolled off the right shoulder and ended up in the northbound lane of the west side frontage road.
Airbags deployed during the crash and the occupants were wearing seatbelts, Pratt said.
DPS is investigating the collision.