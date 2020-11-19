Winter high school sports including basketball, soccer and wrestling will be postponed until January and spring sports will get pushed back a week.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board made the final vote Thursday to postpone the start of the winter sports season until Jan. 5.
Winter sports will have some modifications when January comes.
Fans will not be permitted until health and safety metrics are met.
No out-of-state games.
Scrimmages, invitational tournaments or regional tournaments will not be allowed.
Any student participating with a non-school team will be excluded from practice and competition with the school team for 14 days since the last practice or competition of the non-school team.
The last day allowed for competitive winter sports is Feb. 19. Schools have to have a minimum of 14 days of practice before any competition can begin.
Districts were permitted to begin modified practice Nov. 9. Winter sports at Sahuarita Unified School District are currently underway.
The board also decided to push the start of spring sports practice from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15.
Spring sports championship will remain as scheduled.