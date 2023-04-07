As Dorothy Gale proclaims in "The Wizard of Oz," “There’s no place like home,” and it seems most older adults agree.

If given the choice, most people would stay in their homes and communities to live safely, independently and comfortably as they grow older, for as long as possible – a phenomenon referred to as “aging in place.”



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?