As Dorothy Gale proclaims in "The Wizard of Oz," “There’s no place like home,” and it seems most older adults agree.
If given the choice, most people would stay in their homes and communities to live safely, independently and comfortably as they grow older, for as long as possible – a phenomenon referred to as “aging in place.”
Surveys by AARP consistently show roughly 90% of those 65 and older prefer to “age in place” rather than move in with relatives or into assisted-living facilities, and about 80% of adults believe their current residence is where they will always live.
For older adults in Pima County, that sentiment is no different, says Adina Wingate, director of marketing for Pima Council on Aging.
“PCOA does take notice of the strong trend in older adults being interested in aging in place now,” Wingate said.
During its quadrennial Community Needs Assessment, completed in 2022, PCOA surveyed thousands of adults who shared their desires to age in place for a variety of different reasons, Wingate said.
“People give reasons as basic as defining the current home as the most affordable place to live, and also saying that the location, access to neighbors, availability of modes of transportation, and resources for groceries, pharmacies, recreation centers, religious centers, as well as walkability are factors for staying in their homes,” Wingate said.
According to AARP, the ability to age in place can also help promote life satisfaction, a positive quality of life and self-esteem among older adults – all of which are needed to remain happy, healthy, and well into old age.
But while staying in one’s home and community might be the ultimate goal, there are many different ways to get there, and a number of things to plan for when considering whether aging in place is the best option for you or your family.
Planning ahead
Experts say the first step to successfully aging in place should involve some in-depth planning around what you might need in the future.
“One thing about aging in place is people are usually aware they’re going to need some level of assistance, but as far as what that looks like, it’ll be unique to each individual,” said Mark Clark, CEO of PCOA.
For many, a few changes to the interior and exterior of the home could make it easier and safer to live there over the long run. Adding a wheelchair ramp at home entrances, grab bars in the tub and shower, non-skid flooring and more comfortable handles on doors and faucets can go a long way to making a space a better fit for older adults.
AARP’s HomeFit Guide features tips on how to make a home more comfortable, safe and a great fit for people of all ages.
Another way to begin planning for aging at home is to take a look at any illnesses you or a spouse may have, and speak with a healthcare professional about the services, technologies and treatments available for care in a home setting.
Depending on the need, trained in-home health aides, medical alert devices and telecare services can all provide different levels of healthcare support at-home. Adult day care outside the home, like La Posada’s Adult Day Services, are also available for older people who may need help caring for themselves, and for caretakers who need temporary respite.
But like many things in life, Clark emphasized a huge part of the care and support individuals are able to tap into in order to safely and comfortably age in place can come down to resources.
“Really, so much of it comes down to resources, and depending on the level of personal support you need, it can be much more expensive,” Clark said.
“Accessibility in older homes can be a significant challenge, and there’s a lot of adaptations that can be made, but it can again also be very expensive to do those things. Another one of the challenges are wages for people providing in-home support. Those wages have increased since the beginning of the pandemic, and those are challenges we’re still dealing with and I think we’ll be dealing with for some time,” he said.
Considering the cost and scope of care services a person may be planning for, Wingate adds that long-range financial planning and cost comparison between aging in place and alternative housing, whether that’s independent or assisted-living facilities, is another crucial step when it comes to making the right decision.
It takes a village
While part of successfully aging in place is ensuring you have the services and support you need inside the home, having a community of people who can help with life outside of the home is just as important.
Neighborhood-focused networks that offer a variety of social, medical and household resources, usually from volunteers, have proved to be a successful model for helping people age in place in their own communities.
This type of organized effort of neighbors-helping-neighbors began in Boston’s Beacon Hill community in the early 2000s, and has spread to hundreds of communities across the United States, in both formal and informal ways.
These coalitions often focus on providing practical assistance and social connections to older adults – from transportation to the grocery store or doctor’s office, to home maintenance, pet care, book clubs and friendly check-ins.
For the past 20 years, the Pima Council on Aging has convened its own care network of neighbors-helping-neighbors – called the “Neighbors Care Alliance” – in over a dozen neighborhood groups throughout Pima County to provide customized assistance that is informed by direct conversations with vulnerable neighbors who want to stay at home.
Several organizations in Green Valley – including Friends in Deed, Valley Assistance Services, and La Posada Community Services – also provide a variety of support services that assist older adults with the activities of daily living, while also providing an outlet to meet their social and emotional needs.
Even for adults who might not need more serious assistance, like help getting meals or going to the doctor, Wingate said staying socially active as you age is a crucial part of staying happy and healthy.
“We know that remaining connected to others – socialization – and the direct and indirect benefits of reducing loneliness through connections also is a key element for and about staying at home,” Wingate said.
Claudia Ortega, director of Community Services at La Posada, added that communities with a high population of older adults, like Green Valley, make it easier for people who do live at home to connect with neighbors.
“For aging in place, it is recommended to have very easy access to the things that everyone needs to maintain the body and soul, such as social activities, outdoor air, exercise, good food, and their favorite activities,” Ortega said.
“Green Valley is a special place that provides a wide variety of resources available to the community to allow residents to live safely, independently and comfortably regardless of age, income or ability level,” she said.