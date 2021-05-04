A Green Valley neighborhood woke up to the sight of a Customs and Border Protection helicopter dropping Border Patrol agents onto their streets Monday morning after a call reporting suspected illegal immigrants in the area.
A Border Patrol spokesman said several callers reported 30 immigrants coming through the Canoa Northwest neighborhood, about a half-mile north of Canoa Ranch Golf Club, at about 6:45 a.m.
The calls prompted a response “from ground units, Horse Patrol units and air support with BORSTAR agents onboard,” the spokesman said. BORSTAR is the agency’s search, trauma and rescue unit.
The copter flew over an arroyo near Calle Ceja and Calle Cacillo and agents came running down the streets, according to witnesses. The immigrants fled in several directions, according to the Border Patrol.
The spokesman said agents were on scene until about noon and apprehended 10 people. Nine were immediately expelled to Mexico under Title 42, he said.
Title 42, in place since March 2020, allows from removals from the U.S. of people deemed a health risk. Title 42 was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the pandemic hit the country. Through March 2021, more than 641,000 people had been expelled under Title 42.
The 10th person apprehended, an unaccompanied minor, was processed in Tucson and will be transferred to the Department of Homeland Security or the Office of Refugee Resettlement/Health and Human Services, the spokesman said.
People from several neighborhoods, including San Ignacio Vistas and San Ignacio Estates, posted witness accounts on social media along with photos as the incident played out.