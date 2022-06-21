Following the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, law enforcement officials in Pima County are investigating ways to better protect children at school.
During a joint conference June 15, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT), composed of nine law enforcement agencies, discussed their collective response to a potential active-shooter situation and their goals toward more collaboration.
“You look at Uvalde and what’s come out of there and their response, it was mixed from agency to agency,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. “What we’ve seen and heard out of Uvalde we hope will never occur here because we have established a regional concept with our partners.”
Nanos said the issues that have emerged from the response to the shooting at Robb Elementary – including criticism that law enforcement waited more than an hour before entering the classroom and killing the gunman – hold many lessons for law enforcement and underscore the importance of effective communication.
“We need to be on the same page, we need to understand there’s a threat that needs to be dealt with, we need to be well-trained and more importantly there needs to be that interagency communication,” Nanos said.
“Bottom line is we’re going to be together. Our response is a commitment from all of us to be unified and on the same page, and you do that by communicating with each other and training with each other,” he said.
Solutions in tech
Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley emphasized that interagency collaboration in Pima County has been years in the making, aided recently by technology like the Pima County Wireless Integrated Network (PCWIN).
The system enables more than 60 public safety and service agencies across the county to communicate in real time on a single radio system, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.
“[It] allows all police agencies and all fire agencies to speak to one another, and that is really crucial for the community to understand, that it's already in place and we’re able to do that now. We’ve all used it and it has been very successful,” Riley said.
“The collaboration and training and sharing of assets has been going on for years, and we’re just going to push that further,” she said.
Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar added that local agencies are also looking at unifying and enhancing technology supporting 911 dispatchers and emergency communications centers across the region, which currently vary from district to district.
“We all use different systems, yet we all interface with each other every day. Whether you’re in Oro Valley or Sahuarita, our community members should receive a seamless emergency response. And that’s not just from police officers – it’s also firefighters and EMTs, so our emergency communications systems make up a very complex team,” Kasmar said.
Future enhancements of the integrated communication network could also include technology, similar to an Amber Alert, that instantaneously notifies all local law enforcement of threats nearby, regardless of jurisdiction or whether they’re on-duty.
“Every second counts, so we need to get a robust community response, and that takes communication at the leadership level, all the way down to our communicators in the dispatch center so we can all work together,” Nanos said.
Community engagement
Agency leaders emphasized that preventing violent crime doesn’t start and end with the police department or first responders – it takes an entire community working together.
Building partnerships by engaging parents, teachers, students and staff in local schools, and with business owners and other community stakeholders are vital to creating sustainable solutions to these types of violent crimes, Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said.
“You never know where the next best idea will pop up – it may come from a student, a parent or a business – and you have every police chief and the sheriff listening. We’re eager to hear from people, we’re looking at best practices, and we’ll provide that training with consistency to know what to expect…because no one agency does it all,” Noland said.
Nanos also pointed to PCSD’s School Resource Officers program (SRO) as being a key component of strengthening the department’s relationships with students, parents and educators.
“They build relationships with those kids in those classrooms, it’s a trust you have to obtain, and I’m really proud that we have school resource officers that do just that,” he said, adding that in the days since the Uvalde shooting, one SRO has already responded to a school threat found through social media and provided help to the student in need.
“We hopefully avoided a disaster, but it’s those kinds of relationships that are needed at the very basic level in our schools,” Nanos said.
When not in school, Kasmar added that parents can help by simply observing their child’s behavior and having conversations at home.
“Pay attention to what they’re doing on their cell phones and gaming systems, how they’re interacting and how they’re communicating with each other…everyone’s demeanor changed post-pandemic, and fuses are shorter, so you need to have conversations with your children,” Kasmar said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Sahuarita Police Department said Wednesday they plan to offer several active-shooter training programs at local schools before school is back in session so educators know how to interact with law enforcement and have the tools to keep themselves and others safe during an emergency.
“I’m looking forward to this process,” Noland said of the continued collaboration among the critical response team agencies.
“It won’t happen overnight, but this is an important first step through which we will be able to coordinate with each other and, quite frankly, provide for our communities. They might be different, but every one of our communities wants their schools to be safe.”