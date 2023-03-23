Luckily, Joe Maciejewski decided to attend his regular card game on Tuesday at GVR's Las Campanas center, where friends had a surprise pizza party waiting to celebrate his 100th birthday.
"I wasn't going to come down, but the wife sent me packing," he said.
Maciejewski said seeing a room full of fellow GVR Sheepshead Card Club players wishing him well was a nice surprise. He was among three founding members, including his brother, Ed, who started the club about 25 years ago.
"Hundreds of people went through here over the years. And there's this group here," Maciejewski said after a round of handshakes and photos. "This is surprisingly a large group tonight."
He found it great to still play the game after marking 100 years.
Sheepshead President Robert Stanelle, 80, said the game is complicated, and he hoped to be in Maciejewski's shoes when he turns 100.
"The guy still plays the game amazingly," he said. "We all wish that at his age, we could be that sharp."
Maciejewski found his age puts him in the perfect position to play the game.
While growing up in Cudahy, Wisconsin, Maciejewski said his father and uncles would play sheepshead every Sunday afternoon. When one of them left the table, he and his brother would get a shot at sitting in until they returned.
"My uncle told me one time, he said, 'Joe, you're never going to learn this game until you'll be 100,'" Maciejewski said. "So, they better watch out in there. I'm on it now."
Maciejewski joined the Navy in 1941, two days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He initially wanted to fly and tried to join the Navy's air service.
"But they didn't take me," Maciejewski said. "So, I went over a little further, and they were signing up for PT boats. So I joined that."
He spent World War II in the Pacific but caught a break near the war's end. Maciejewski went home on a 30-day leave with an expected return trip bringing preparations for an invasion of the Japanese mainland.
"The PT boats would have been in the forefront as an assault on the shore installations," he said. "But I was on the plane headed back to the states, and the co-pilot came out and announced the (Japanese) surrendered. So, I never had to go back."
Maciejewski served until 1944, finishing the remainder of his time in the Great Lakes before returning to Milwaukee. He eventually went into law enforcement, finishing his career as the police chief in Dekalb, Illinois, in 1989.
Stanelle said he had known Maciejewski for about nine years and found getting the club onboard to honor him during their Tuesday meeting was an easy lift.
"They all like Joe," Stanelle said. "He's very popular, so it was no problem."
Assistant Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He returned to the Green Valley News after two years as the editor of the Capital Journal in Pierre, South Dakota.
