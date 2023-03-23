Joe Maciejewski

Joe Maciejewski holds up a shirt the GVR Sheepshead Card Club gave him during a surprise birthday party on Tuesday.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Luckily, Joe Maciejewski decided to attend his regular card game on Tuesday at GVR's Las Campanas center, where friends had a surprise pizza party waiting to celebrate his 100th birthday.

"I wasn't going to come down, but the wife sent me packing," he said.

Surprise party

Joe Maciejewski turned 100 on March 19. He received a surprise party Tuesday at GVR's Las Campanas center.
Birthday hug

Joe Maciejewski found a full room of sheepshead players looking to give him hugs and handshakes for his 100th birthday.


