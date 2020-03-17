Sylvia Rhodes Blakey sat at a desk Monday morning with a big smile welcoming a steady stream of like-minded Republicans to GOP Headquarters at Green Valley Village.
While much of the nation was drawing the blinds and clutching rolls of toilet paper, Rhodes Blakey was enjoying political banter in the sunny office that the Republican Club Green Valley Sahuarita opened a week earlier.
The Democratic Club of the Santa Rita Area has a year-round office at Continental Shopping Plaza but closed it temporarily last week amid concerns over the coronavirus.
Not the Republicans. Their board voted, 7-2, to keep the office open, but voted 5-4 to end its Brown Bag lunch series until early April.
“We do tend to be older people here and people do have health issues, and I think it was a matter of erring on the side of caution,” Rhodes Blakey said of the vote to keep the crowds down.
The office, near a barber shop and restaurant in suite 60, probably can’t fit more than about 30 people comfortably.
“We’ve had four or five people come by, we’ve sold hats and stickers. We’ve had one check his voter registration. We’ve had another one promise to come back and donate,” she said. “They’re glad to see us.”
She said nobody seemed surprised they were open or even mentioned it, even on a day both American Legion Posts, the White Elephant thrift store and BAJA softball all announced they were going dark for a time.
Over about a half hour, seven people came into the headquarters, shaking hands, hugging, even a kiss on the cheek. Outside the door was a world awash in hand sanitizer and keeping their distance.
Rhodes Blakey said they’re taking the virus seriously but believe proper hand washing and other common-sense precautions one would take during flu season are sufficient.
Later in the day, President Trump announced tighter guidelines calling for groups of no more than 10 and social distancing of six feet. Rhodes Blakey said the club will play it by ear, but said a GOP event in Tucson on Saturday drew nearly 200 people.
“I imagine if we got pressure from the (GOP) headquarters in Tucson, we would shut it down,” she said.