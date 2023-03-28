Higher prices, fewer choices and lost jobs are what many Pima County residents fear most when it comes to a proposed merger between grocery giants Albertsons and Kroger.
In October 2022, The Kroger Co. – parent company of Smith's and Fry’s Food & Drug Stores – agreed to buy rival Albertsons Companies – which operates supermarkets under the Albertsons and Safeway brands in Arizona – in a proposed merger.
The two chains expect to close the $24.6 billion deal by early 2024. If completed, the conglomerate would become the second-largest grocery retail chain in the country, behind Walmart.
But in February, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office was launching an antitrust investigation into the proposed merger of the state’s two largest grocery store chains.
As part of that investigation into whether or not to try to block the potential merger, Mayes held a listening session in Tucson on Tuesday where she heard directly from dozens of constituents.
Prices, choices
Richard Hernandez, who spoke during Tuesday’s event, said potential price increases as a result of the merger and a lack of competition in the grocery space would be difficult for retirees like him to manage, especially those already suffering under high inflation.
“In my mind, this is a power grab, this is all about money,” Hernandez said.
“My sense is this group, if they're able to merge, are going to actually push the market (prices) higher. And when you're like me – living on Social Security, on state retirement, on a fixed income – it’s already a challenge now,” he said.
Margaret Lacey said she fears for consumers, especially seniors, who might have limited access to healthy and affordable food if more stores consolidate, and later close, as she saw in her own neighborhood when Albertsons merged with Safeway in 2015.
“When the Albertsons-Safeway merger started, there were four stores along my stretch of Grant Road, and those have since been reduced to two,” Lacey said.
“While it didn't affect me so much, because I could drive to the store, I know there's a lot of seniors that live in older homes around me that may be unable to drive, and so now what do they do? Do they take a cab to go to the grocery store, do they rely on friends? I could see how that changed,” she said.
Ida Abernathy, who also spoke at Tuesday’s event, said she fears the variety of choice she currently has for groceries will also suffer as a result of the merger.
“As a consumer, the variety and availability will be reduced. For one that affects me personally, just take the small matter of croissants,” Abernathy said.
“Albertsons uses palm oil which, ethically, I will not buy anything with palm oil in it. Fry’s has theirs made with butter, which may not be good for your heart, but it's not destroying rainforests anywhere,” she said.
Worker concerns
According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Kroger-Albertsons merger could have an especially large impact within Arizona, where the chains operate more than 250 stores combined, employ over 35,000 workers, and account for almost half of Arizona’s grocery market sales.
Max Rubin, a local representative with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), said Tuesday that many workers in unionized shops now worry about keeping their jobs and benefits.
“I think one of our concerns is that if the stores close, you know, who's going to come in and buy? You know, Safeway and Fry’s provide really great benefits for their employees, which people raise their families on, and we're concerned that with other companies coming in…it will affect the workforce here in Tucson and the state,” Rubin said.
And it’s not just the grocery store workers themselves, but farm workers and other subcontractors who produce the goods that could also be affected, said another town hall attendee.
Next steps for AG
Aside from Arizona, a handful of other state attorneys general – including those from Washington and Colorado – are exploring the possibility of blocking the grocery chain merger, Mayes said Tuesday.
But for their part, the Arizona AG’s Office will mainly be looking into how Arizona’s Uniform State Antitrust Act applies.
“I believe in our antitrust statutes, though they haven't been utilized much in recent years. But, you know, I kind of come at this from the standpoint of having been the regulator of monopolies,” Mayes said of her time on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
“Those utilities like TEP and APS are true monopolies with a guaranteed service territory. They dominate, almost completely, inside their service territories and they're allowed to do that in exchange for what is called the regulatory compact, meaning they submit to regulatory oversight. They are not allowed to raise prices unless the Arizona Corporation Commission says they can,” Mayes said.
“I think my concern with this merger is there's no regulator sitting down saying ‘No, you can't raise those prices.’ And so the question is, is there too much market power that's being accumulated, aggregated as a part of this merger? I’m not standing in front of you prejudging this case…but I am standing before you and telling you I have concerns, that I am seriously listening to you, and that I am seriously concerned about this proposal,” she said.
Mayes said additional listening sessions on the proposed merger will be held in the coming weeks across Arizona, including in Sierra Vista, Yuma, Prescott and Phoenix.
Those who cannot attend a listening session, but wish to share their thoughts on the merger, can visit azag.gov/ka-merger to submit a written comment.