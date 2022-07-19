Kathy Meredith knew the storm was coming. She received a weather alert and made sure to tell her neighbor.
Her street, Via de Roma in Green Valley's Desert Hills area, has an embedded culture of looking after one another.
“This is a special place, a gift,” she said. “It's like a secret, the best street you’d ever want to live on.”
When hail broke two of her skylights, the neighborhood took care of her again. The street’s “go-to guy,” Fred Waggoner, showed up with his ladder and neighbor Kent Hixson.
“Just to hire someone to cover the broken skylights would have been confusing and stressful for seniors, but to have a neighbor show up with a ladder and say, ‘I'm here to help’ was a blessing,” Meredith said. “I had plenty of damage and they went up on a ladder and covered it all up.”
Waggoner and Hixson would spend about five hours visiting the homes of out-of-town and older residents, covering their broken skylights and checking in to make sure they were OK after the storm.
And it was all because that's just the right thing to do.
“My purpose for doing this was to help neighbors, that's what the Lord tells us to do, especially widows and disabled or elderly people,” Waggoner said. “I'm not adverse to ladders. I was a home inspector for 10 years in Green Valley.”
The weekend's storm left a trail of damage in southern Green Valley, but along with the photos of downed trees and smashed patio furniture, stories of neighbors stepping up to help others emerged.
Waggoner and Hixson were just one appreciated example.
Fred and Kent
Waggoner was working out in the garage when the rain first hit Saturday evening.
“I heard the rain hitting my roof and I thought, oh that's pretty strong, hope it's just rain,” he said. “So I came into the living room and my wife was on the patio talking about how heavy the rain was. Sure enough, it was a deluge and I mentioned to her I hope it isn't hail, and five seconds later the hail started and I said, ‘Uh oh. This is bad.’”
The Waggoners' home fared well — they laminated their skylights after a big hail storm a couple years ago — but Fred knew that others on Via de Roma wouldn’t be so lucky.
“I realized, oh man, on our street there are a lot of widows, elderly ladies and guys, disabled. I got to go out and help,” he said. “Then Kent gives me a call and says he’s got some damage. I said, 'Hey, I'll come and take a look.'”
Kent Hixson, who moved to the neighborhood in February, said when he discovered several of their nine skylights were busted by the hail, he called Waggoner.
“I called to see how they were doing and see if they needed help — I'll come help you and you help me — then other neighbors started asking,” he said. “Fred has been here a while and he started to call out-of-staters. He was checking on those who were not here and those who were here.”
For Waggoner and Hixson, Via de Roma is the best street in Green Valley, a tight-knit community where neighbors know each other and look after one another.
And, when the hail storm and microburst hit, they got a ladder, tarps and leaped into action.
“It’s not about expecting anything back,” Hixson said. “Fred is such a beautiful, genuine person and the neighborhood is so caring.”
They ended up on about 15 rooftops down their street, covering broken skylights with tarps and doing whatever they could to help people until they were able to get more permanent fixes.
Gerri Williams was one of the people in the community to be helped by Waggoner and Hixson.
She and her husband had two skylights damaged by the storm, as well as tiles that had come down from the roof.
She was out in the yard when a neighbor let her know “Fred is coming over to tape up your skylights.”
“He arrived to do mine and I even had an extension ladder I let them use,” she said. “Then Kent came over, he lives across the street, and he offered to help and that's how it all started. He went to everyone’s house, even the snowbirds who are not here.”
Williams and her husband have lived in the area since 1990, and it was within the last couple years the strong camaraderie of the neighborhood developed.
“It’s great, especially for us older ones who can't go on ladders anymore,” she said. “We live in a good place and I wouldn’t leave Green Valley for anything. Their help was really appreciated.”
For the Good Samaritans, it was just the right thing to do, to help your fellow neighbor.
“I'm a firm believer in what Jesus told us, which is love your neighbor as yourself,” Waggoner said. “If I'm ever disabled or unable to do work around the house, I'd hope someone would give me a hand.”
Waggoner said others in the neighborhood stepped in to support their efforts by donating tarps, bungee cords and other supplies.
Hixson said they made a good team. Waggoner was on the roof and he was the ground person.
Via de Roma’s spirit of caring is what makes Hixson love to live there.
“Isn't that what we are here for,” he said. “Everyone should love thy neighbor and take care of them. We have to do our best for each other.”
Desert Hills III West
In Desert Hills III West, residents noticed a lot of people stepping up to help during the storm and the days following.
Among them was Randy Melbye.
Melbye said he knew the storm was a bad one when the water started coming through the bathroom door.
Melbye said in his neighborhood everyone is so nice, and times are hard enough with the high cost of everything right now. So he decided to go check in on people and help patch their skylights.
“They can't get up on the roof, there are a lot of single ladies in the neighborhood and I felt sorry for everybody at the time,” he said. “I got some tarps and a bunch of tape, like five to seven rolls of tape, and I did five or six houses.”
Along with helping on physical repairs or temporary fixes until people can get new skylights, Melbye said he’s been trying to keep a watchful eye over people so they do not get scammed.
“One thing I told people is when they need something replaced I’ll do it for nothing, because nobody has any money; it's tough out there,” he said. “As long as I'm able, I'll do it.”
“I was checking on people (workers), trying to see how much they are charging for people to do this stuff. I know everyone has to make money, but times are tough and it’s not right to gouge people.”
Green Valley Council put out an alert about looking out for post-storm scam artists and Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers also is making it a priority to check out.
Canoa Estates II
Over in Canoa Estates II, Mike O’Connor and Bob Senning also took it upon themselves to help others in their neighborhood.
“We just have a really good neighborhood here that watches after each other,” Senning said. “It was an easy fix to a scary situation for a lot of people.”
Senning said there were many homes in the neighborhood with damaged skylights, so he and O’Connor decided to start checking on people’s roofs, especially snowbirds who were out of town.
“People were coming out and looking around and started talking, all of them had mostly destroyed skylights,” he said. “Mike is a retired contractor and really nice and helpful.”
“People who were gone, we communicated with, and we got ourselves together and started going up on roofs, patching holes.”
Senning said they did eight to 10 houses.
“Some were very grateful and voiced that they were very thankful for it,” he said. “A lot of them were either out of town and would be worried sick or elderly or sick and didn't have the ability to fix it themselves.”
Foothills Acres
In the Foothills Acres neighborhood, Francis Howe and Terry Squires covered up skylights.
Howe said it all started when Squires helped him fix his own damaged skylight.
“He came to my house and helped me fix a skylight, then he said, ‘I think what I'll do is go down the street and check on the neighbors,’ so I said I’d join him,” he said. “Terry and I are just good neighbors. I'm a woodworker and he is a woodworker, and we just have a lot in common.”
Howe said the majority of people they helped were out of town.
“We went to our neighbors who are back up north and Terry called them to say, ‘We’re going up on your roof to look if you've got skylights broken out and if you do we’ll cover them,” he said. “There was one couple, we talked to them on the phone, and he said, ‘Do I need to come back home. No, we will take care of it.’ Then you can get skylights repaired at a later time but it can rain and pour and it will be covered where it's not a problem.”
“It's just being good neighbors,” he said.
Several other neighbors went above and beyond to help their communities. A shared theme was the importance of looking out for each other.
“Get to know your neighbors because there really is so much need,” Waggoner said. “Some people are lonely and don't have the ability or wherewithal to do minor maintenance or take care of issues. Get to know your neighbors and then when there's a problem they can drop you a line and let you know they can help.”