COVID may not yet be history, but one Green Valley church’s ability to adapt has helped nudge its congregation to what it hopes will be a permanently better place.
No stranger to dark times, Valley Presbyterian Church is rallying once more against tall odds and focused toward light. It’s 16 months and counting since the first U.S. COVID case was confirmed in January 2020, and coming up on five years since VCP’s last minister, the Rev. Larry Long, committed suicide, plunging the fold into deep soul-searching and an enlightening, if painful, road to rebuilding.
As COVID spread, elected church leadership established strict safety protocols – mask wearing, social distancing, temperature-taking and frequent wellness checks.
Members — a term used loosely by DeLong’s successor, the Rev. Dr. Craig Lindsey — took it to heart. “Pastor Craig” is a 35-year ministry veteran who’s also served in Michigan, Wisconsin and New York. Now “a 62-year-old minister’s kid,” he took the church’s helm in 2019.
The church, among Green Valley’s largest, has 430 active participants and 590 more who claim it as their church. Whatever they call themselves, they’re the flock.
“Members are for country clubs,” Lindsey said.
Operations shut down in March 2020 per federal order, just hours after the church’s popular annual Patio Sale fundraiser wrapped up on a Saturday. Four days later, leadership had pandemic programs going.
“Being a resurrection people, we’ve survived on this earth,” Lindsey said. “We are hopeful. You carry on.”
As other churches began doing, VCP uploaded services to the Internet, enabling home viewing. Many worshippers still prefer it.
Bible study, Taize meditation and church-committee meetings moved from church building to Zoom. VCP’s longtime care network outreached electronically and more frequently, checking on worshipper need, reporting concerns and providing guidance, involving leadership and the church’s decades-old Stephen ministry.
Few worshippers or staff contracted COVID, but many cross-country relations did, prompting feelings of helplessness and depression. They also heard, “Where will we get toilet paper,” or concerns from cancer patients and others with health conditions about getting medical supplies.
VCP’s parish nurse and committee organized prescription pick-ups and grocery shopping for the homebound and others reluctant to venture out for safety reasons. Some haven’t left home in 14 months.
“It’s not so much that we created more programs for COVID, but used existing ones to address current needs,” Lindsey said.
Foundation in place
DeLong’s death and the church-related turmoil that preceded it came as an urgent call for reform — leadership that could also manage, conflict-resolution plans, a less contentious atmosphere, how best to identify and address need, and productive communication. The church got busy even before Lindsey came aboard on setting up or tweaking programs to face challenge and avoid crisis.
“A piece of (current activities) is that Green Valley is not a population embracing technology, but found ways (to deliver)” Lindsey said. “We didn’t miss a Sunday for a committee meeting and moved right into making recorded worship services available” to assisted-living facilities through TV and Roku, and began e-blasting daily words of comfort and meditation.
“People have really embraced this,” he said.
Memorial services moved to the columbarium and were viewed via Zoom; they’re now opening to in-person services, shifting more to family reunion than liturgical emphasis. Deacons and NOC leaders are providing post-memorial receptions. A ministry of presence sees to it that those grieving lost loved ones have access to a Stephen ministry book series by Kenneth Haugk to help them weather the four crucial times during the year following death, delivering one to their home every three months.
One reality following a death is that visitor adrenaline kicks in (and) “we’re on everybody’s doorstep,” Lindsey said. “Two weeks later, nobody’s calling.”
The church accommodated two Christmas services with social separation, which attendees reported feeling comfortable with, Lindsey said. Easter saw more than 300 without superspreader fallout.
What was missing? Coffee time, the congregation said.
In September, coffee service began under the church lot’s parking shade, with tables distanced, plus a cookie, if you please.
A month later, VCP reopened for in-person worship, where masks are mandatory for attendees and staff, and the practice still stands. Health quizzes continued, temperatures were checked, disinfectant deployed, seating distanced and singing silenced.
By now, most attendees have been vaccinated, and with visitor season waning, temperature-taking has slacked off. The call-roster is ongoing. Requests to add someone to the prayer list can be submitted by phone or email.
Singing’s back, as is communion, halted a year ago and until now performed virtually. The Patio Sale returned last month, occupying only exterior space rather than indoor and out as previously.
Out of knead, new breadAt Christmas, the church catering service introduced an original-recipe communion bread that’s gluten- and alcohol-free and made with wine syrup, baked then safety-wrapped in zip-close bags.
For its initial run, everyone including pastors cracked open the bags, Lindsey said. Home-based worshippers can receive it at the door, strange at first but preferred to missing further communion.
Lindsey attributed VCP’s “very low incidence of COVID and death so far this year,” perhaps fewer than 20 off the top of his head, to the abundant cautions and cooperation. Typically the church sees about 30 deaths from various causes yearly.
He predicts 2021’s overall count will be much lower, with flu less prevalent.
“It’s not so much that we jumped into a period of mourning and loss; we’re celebrating life and going forward, not back to where it was.”
“We feel blessed and that people took protocols seriously,” even though half thought it wasn’t strict enough, and half, too much.”
Twice the church was a test site for vaccine distribution, and is working to offer a drive-through event within the next two weeks, Lindsey said.
Live-stream worship is due to launch May 23.
When deemed safe, the church plans to resume its popular kettle dinners, a social evening of food and live entertainment.
The pandemic has produced something good?
“People have used COVID as a way to have deeper relationships, take life more seriously,” Lindsey said. Before congregational singing resumed, the church printed hymn lyrics in the bulletin for worshippers to follow as a cantor sung into a mic.
“I had a number of people say they didn’t actually know the words before,” Lindsey said.
No one would purposely do harm, but when people suffer, it causes thinking at a different level, he said. “A big part of healing (is realizing) ‘I was broken & can’t stay there, I need to reach out & grow stronger.’ Sometimes you don’t need a two-hour group to meet, just a check-in.”
Like a lot of people worldwide, “We’re ready to sing new songs. We try to guess how far into the sermon any babies attending can go without piping up. A couple weeks ago, two great-grandbabies started right in.
“People were saying, ‘That’s a nice sound.’ It’s joy of life.”