When Tim Bain lost his beagle, Rufus, in Madera Canyon earlier this month, he feared the worst.
“I’d given up,” he said. “I told my brother I think it's futile, but I’m going to go anyway. It's just unbelievable.”
Rufus slipped out of his collar Dec. 10 as they hiked the Super Trail, and despite temperatures that dropped to 22 degrees and with snow in the canyon, the 10-month-old pup survived seven days before Bain found him Dec. 16.
He'd received some encouraging calls and lots of help while Rufus was out on his big adventure among the wildlife and unpredictable weather.
“One lady named Sandra was emailing me and she was out there looking for him,” he said. “She actually spotted him at 6 a.m and the owner of the lodge saw him a couple times, too. They called me… I went up there with my other dogs and he ran right up to us.”
Other than losing some weight, Rufus ended his solo journey with few marks, healthy and happy to be reunited.
“The only thing wrong with him was his muzzle was a little rubbed and red,” he said. “He had been sniffing around looking for us.”
When Rufus slipped away, Bain thought he’d hear from someone soon, given the dog’s good nature.
All of Bain's dogs are adopted from Pathways for Paws, a nonprofit dog rescue in Tucson, and are all microchipped.
“I assumed he had gotten in a car with someone because he’s so friendly, and that they would check his microchip and call me,” he said. “So, the next day I got on all the social media sites and there were about 30 people looking for him.”
Bain, who is from Mississippi and spends winters in Green Valley, said the community rallied. That he knows of, along with his daily, all-day searches for the beagle at least 25 people joined in searching for him in the canyon.
“Such wonderful people, super people,” he said. “I was talking to everybody who saw him. People kept on seeing him.”
Residents on social media recommended he reach out to The Animal League of Green Valley, which created and shared a missing dog poster as part of its Lost Pets Awareness Program.
The leads and sightings started rolling in on Facebook and Nextdoor as well as his email and phone. It was reminiscent of Piper's Army, which rallied last spring in a successful two-month search for a missing dog in central Green Valley.
On Dec. 13, Rufus was spotted by several people just below the Proctor parking lot.
One Facebook user saw Rufus around 9 a.m. that day and wrote: “We saw him just below Proctor parking lot as he was just entering the main road. We put the car in reverse and started backing up to him when he bolted down the road,” the user wrote. “When we turned around and went back we saw two women looking in the grass area off to the side of the road. I asked if they had seen your dog and they said they were trying to get him but he ran away. Sorry we could not get him but he's still in the area of the canyon.”
Bain depended on residents to share the latest details on sites like Nextdoor, where he didn’t have access.
“People were relaying information to me and it was great,” he said. “It's just incredible. Everybody was so nice. I couldn't believe it that he made it out there.”
Bain said on Dec. 16 when he and his other two dogs returned to Madera Canyon for another search, Rufus ran right to them.
“He was happy. He was crying,” Bain said. “I'd like to thank everyone in Green Valley for their help."