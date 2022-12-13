Police agencies across the country are getting extra support in the form of drones, and it’s not just big-city cops — just ask the Sahuarita Police Department.
The agency was one of the pioneers in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, in policing, becoming the first law enforcement agency in Arizona with a federally licensed drone program back in 2016.
In the years since, the popularity of UAVs in police work, and advancements in the technology itself, has only grown.
According to the latest data from the Center for the Study of Drones at Bard College, the number of law enforcement and emergency service agencies using drones in the U.S. has more than doubled since 2016, with more than 1,570 state and local agencies using some form of the technology as of March 2020.
SPD ‘s own program has expanded from just two drones in 2017 to about a dozen UAVs in 2022. In total, the department has invested over $35,000 in drone equipment, and has seven officers who have completed training with the Federal Aviation Administration to become certified drone operators.
From search and rescue operations to traffic collision reconstructions, law enforcement agencies across the U.S. – and right here in Sahuarita – are utilizing drones to improve situational awareness and enhance their operational response, and SPD’s own use of the technology could offer a bird’s-eye view of the future of law enforcement.
Drone usage
Of all the scenarios in which police are deploying drones, search and rescue missions are consistently at the top of the list, said Lt. Juan Zamora, who leads SPD’s drone program.
In addition to providing a much larger aerial view of a scene, many of the department’s newest drones are equipped with forward-looking infrared (FLIR) cameras, which can sense heat signatures.
“It’s really a huge advantage here in the desert, especially with the low vegetation we have, being able to see 60-70 feet in the air, and also that heat radiation that anybody trying to hide somewhere would give off,” Zamora said.
Using drones in this way, Zamora said SPD has been able to assist a number of law enforcement agencies – from the Oro Valley Police Department to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In one instance in 2020, SPD used a drone to help officials in Santa Cruz County locate a man who had been swept away in flood waters. In another scenario, SPD was able to locate the car, and later the body, of a missing individual using aerial drone photography.
Their ability to capture aerial images and generate 3-D mapping of areas has also led police departments to increasingly use drones to reconstruct traffic collisions and crime scenes, to determine the size and scope of a natural disaster, and to better inspect damaged infrastructure.
In the case of traffic reconstructions, Zamora said drones help police streamline investigations and facilitate the clearing and reopening of roadways safely and efficiently.
“In about five minutes, you can do what used to take closer to 40 minutes by hand with mapping a scene, getting measurements and scales – the aerial imaging really is a huge time-saver,” Zamora said.
Privacy concerns
Though they have a number of different uses, the Sahuarita Police Department confirmed it only use drones for active incidents — not to look for criminal activity or to view places where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy.
When the public first learned of the department's plans to use the technology, Zamora said there were concerns the drones would be used to peer through windows or into backyards.
Not only is that against the department’s policy for operating drones, but Zamora said that since they began using the drones, the department has received no such complaints from homeowners about invasions of privacy.
If any issues did arise, Zamora said the department has the ability to audit any individual drone for time-stamped, GPS-marked logs of where the drone was flying, and check flight plans against any residential complaints.
Emerging tech
But it’s not just drones that have caught the attention of law enforcement agencies looking to make their jobs more efficient.
Other emerging technologies – like license plate readers, body-worn cameras and even laptops to help officers document from the field – are becoming commonplace in departments across the country to help law enforcement carry out daily responsibilities, especially during a time when many agencies are struggling with retention and hiring following the pandemic.
As for the Sahuarita Police Department, Zamora said he sees their own drone program continuing to expand in the coming years as the technology continues to evolve, with an eye toward drones that can support longer flying times and battery lives.
The department has also begun to explore the use of other robotic devices to help officers in dangerous situations, most recently with the addition of two small dog-like robots.
Nicknamed Katana and Robi – the results of a naming competition held at two local schools – the robots can climb stairs, traverse loose gravel and carry some heavy equipment while using built-in cameras to survey the area and gather data in real-time.
Like UAVs, the robots are remotely operated and could be deployed to support and enhance officers' work on the ground. In dangerous or highly volatile situations, they allow police officers to conduct crime scene searches and assess scene up-close prior to potentially sending an officer into harm’s way.
As an added bonus, Zamora said, the new robots have also been a great way for the department to connect with the community.
“(The robot) actually has two pre-programmed dances, and I took it to my daughter’s soccer game one day at Anamax Park and this thing was just a kid magnet – I had the whole team dancing to ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper,” Zamora said.
“So, it’s certainly an officer safety tool, but it’s also got that great ability to act as a vehicle for officers to interact with the public as well.”
Zamora said about four SPD officers are trained on how to use the new robots, with more expected to be trained in the coming months.
“We’re working on getting more up to speed, and it is going to take a little bit of time…but it’s honestly such a wave of the future.”