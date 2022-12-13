Police agencies across the country are getting extra support in the form of drones, and it’s not just big-city cops — just ask the Sahuarita Police Department.

The agency was one of the pioneers in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, in policing, becoming the first law enforcement agency in Arizona with a federally licensed drone program back in 2016.

Drone display.jpg

The Sahuarita Police Department has about a dozen drones at its disposal. 
Infrared camera.jpg

An SPD officer remotely controls a drone over the Sahuarita Town Complex using the infrared camera as a guide.  
Robo dog close.jpg

Lt. Juan Zamora demonstrates the Sahuarita Police Department's robotic dog during an event in October 2022. Police officials experimenting with the four-legged machines say they're just another tool, like drones, to keep emergency responders out of harm's way.
Zamora kids_SPD Robo Dog.jpeg

Children pose with one of SPD's new robotic dogs at Anamax Park. In addition to providing a tool for officer safety, the robots have been a great vehicle for interacting with the community, Lt. Juan Zamora said.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?