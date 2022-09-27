Adventures With Friends is all about giving back to the community.
The group formed to provide social activities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Sahuarita area and has expanded to include volunteer and job skills development.
The group's latest project is volunteering to help fill backpacks with food for children at the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center.
And in just a couple of shifts, the group is already making a lasting impact.
Volunteering at SFB
Adventures With Friends creator Penny Grabowski said the partnership with the SFB-CRC happened after the group collected food donations.
“I just dropped in and had a box of food, and I knew they had programs here so I asked what's something we could do,” she said. "They said we have this Friday thing and we would love to have you volunteer.”
Members of the group now go to the food bank twice a month to work on the backpack program.
Grabowski said their members are already benefiting and liked the idea of helping hungry children.
“They have all been asking me, ‘When can we go, when can we go,’ and they are all fighting for a seat in my van,” she said. “It's eight seats and they all want to ride with me. We are really hoping I can get a bigger van so I can transport more.”
SFB volunteer Robin King, who helps oversee the project, said the adults participating with the Friends and the SFB benefit gratefully from this partnership.
“You would be surprised what it does to the morale of an entire organization and the sense of pride that comes with working with this group,” she said.
“It’s exciting to watch job skills getting built, confidence being built, their interpersonal relationships and communication skills getting built.”
King spent her career working with special-needs populations as a speech pathologist and was part of a similar program in California called Best Buddies. She’s seen firsthand just how much volunteering can positively affect those with special needs.
“As a society we forget that every one of us needs to give back and it makes us fulfilled as humans when we get to help others regardless of what our station in life is,” she said. “It's really fulfilling to them to be part of this community piece and it makes them proud, it makes them feel connected to their community.”
King said in the short time the group has been coming in, they have brought enthusiasm and a can-do attitude that’s inspiring to others.
“They are helping us; their attitudes, their enthusiasm, their joy is invaluable in a workplace,” she said. “They have a good work ethic, they're dedicated, they show up, they care about their job and it's just infectious to your overall workplace to have people of all capabilities participating.”
We like to help
Adventures With Friends got its start in 2019, when Grabowski’s son Tim graduated from high school and was aged out of many programs for people with special needs.
“He started getting depressed because he had no friends, no one to hang out with or do anything with,” she said. “In 2020, Stephanie Moore (another member) and Pastor Sandy Johnson at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church started a group called Friends for Life and Tim and I were part of that. When COVID hit there was nothing for the two of them to do so I just started taking them out.”
Grabowski had more people contact her, and they have grown from two to 20 adults.
The group fills their time with community outings and volunteer projects.
“We volunteer here, and then on Wednesdays I volunteer with Meals on Wheels and have four of them that like to ride with me and help,” she said. “They have to get a little checklist, check off the meals and track it. They want to be in the community and they want to be helpful.”
Some of their outings have included hikes in Madera Canyon and Mount Lemmon, trips to museums, movies and they always have a nice meal.
Graboswki's son Tim said his favorite part of the group is spending time with his friends and doing fun things like helping with the firefighters.
The group offered 31-year-old Ryan Bond and his sister, 26-year old Rebekah Bond, who also has an intellectual/developmental disability, an opportunity to make friends.
“Well, me and Rebekah came from Colorado and we had friends there — then we moved here. Nothing. Nobody,” he said. “Until my dad reached out to Penny on Facebook.”
“I like that we do fun stuff with them.”
He and his sister love the chances to go to movies and helping Grabowski with her Meals on Wheels volunteering.
“It's great and it's like…I don't want to tear up,” he said. “We came with no friends from Colorado and I’m just so happy to be here.”
Rebekah is known among the group for her love of photography.
Amanda Cushman, 53, said she has made friends through the group and is grateful it exists.
“We go out and do stuff and hang around with Penny; she’s a wonderful person for doing this for us,” she said. “It's a good program, we help a lot of people, we’re always doing stuff with Penny.”
Cushman loved their bowling outing, but the volunteer work with the food bank really calls to her joy in helping children.
“I tie all the bags up and put them over there,” she said while working in the SFB. “They (SFB) are doing a good thing for the kids that don't have food. I love doing this and helping them out. I love helping kids.”
Newest member Arianna Mabry, 21, has been a part of the group for less than a month.
“I like helping with this,” she said. “It reminds me of when I was in New York and was working at a senior center.”
Mabry has made a lot of friends, and said it felt nice the other volunteers at the SFB were thankful for their help.
“I like helping because it's nice to be there for people and do things and just make them happy when you do things for them,” she said.
One of the other regular outings by the Friends are trips to Tucson where six of their members play baseball on the Challengers, a team for adults with physical and intellectual challenges.
The members who don’t play enjoying cheering on their friends from the stands.
Ron Joe Dickens, 49, has played on the team for three seasons.
“Four homeruns,” he said.
At the food bank, Dickens said he’s known as the “tough man with big muscles,” responsible for helping to lift and open boxes.
He said he loves the volunteer work as well as the outings with the Friends.
Fellow Friends member 66-year-old Jeff Brandenberg is also on the Challenger team.
Brandenburg said when he learned about the Friends through Grabowski he knew he wanted to be included.
“The friends group, it's an interesting thing and I enjoy being with people and meeting new friends,” he said. “We all get along.”
For him volunteering at the food bank feels rewarding and it’s a unique environment.
“It's a lot of fun and I enjoy doing it, yes,” he said. “It makes you feel like you are in a grocery store.”
Looking for more
Grabowski said she is working with some people in the community to develop more opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the area.
“My goal is to start a day program here because there is none,” she said. “Pastor Sandy and I have been working on that and have gathered some people from the community to join us on a board.”
“It's going to be a long process, but we are working on it and you have to have start-up money and we need a bigger van.”
The SFB-CRC hopes the partnership encourages other organizations or businesses in the area to open their doors.
“It's just good motivation for those of us in the workplace who might take that opportunity for granted,” she said. “You see how others come in and are so excited to have that opportunity and it's just like, oh, there's a lot to be grateful for. They just bring happiness to the workplace.”
King would like to see volunteer opportunities turn into jobs for the Friends.
“Volunteering is a great way to start but employment is what we really want to see,” she said. “We want to see them get some employment because it's crazy fun to watch them get checks and then there’s those other life skills they're learning like budgeting, managing shopping and dealing with money. There are so many levels of important life skill pieces and that happens when you open the doors and ask people to come in to participate.”
Grabowski said Grace Lutheran Church in Sahuarita has already hired one of their members, Melissa Egurrola, 24, to help with snacks twice a week. The church is working with them to hire a couple more.
Grabowski has seen all the benefits for members and hopes it continues to grow.
“They are getting to socialize and they are actually learning a lot from each other,” she said. “One of the conversations we had in the van recently is wants versus needs and how you should be spending your money.”
“There’s the physical part, exercise, and the social aspect is the big part. They bring such joy to my life.”
King said the Friends are an example to all of us.
“I'm a big proponent of making sure every person has a way to give back and help themselves feel self worth,” she said. “You only get self worth by producing something of worth. It's important that every being on the planet has something to do to feel of value.”