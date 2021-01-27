The Arizona Department of Transportation issued a warning to residents that text messages and emails requesting driver license updates are scams.
The texts and emails are scammer attempts to gain personal identifying information. ADOT said people shouldn't open any text or web addresses associated with the messages.
"This is a scam and you should never click on unsolicited or suspicious links in texts or emails," ADOT said. "The only ADOT website customers should conduct personal business on is AZMVDNow.gov or ServiceArizona.com."