The Arizona Department of Transportation is developing its plan for deploying electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across the state, and they want your input.
ADOT plans its first virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to unveil its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which aims to build a network of EV fast chargers along the state's interstate highways.
The plan is being prepared thanks to funding made available by the recently approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – a $5 billion package that will give Arizona about $76.5 million over the next five years to support publicly accessible EV chargers.
ADOT says its main focus will be to facilitate long-distance EV travel and encourage EV adoption.
The initial plan outlines several federally-designated corridors in the state – including Interstate 10, Interstate 17, Interstate 40 and Interstate 8 – that are not fully served by EV charging stations, but are eligible for consideration in the first phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.
Interstate 19, which connects Tucson to Nogales, has been a part of the electric vehicle plan from the start, and recently has been accepted as another “designated” corridor by the Federal Highway Administration, according to an ADOT representative.
ADOT will submit an initial, high-level plan in August, with plans to update it annually as charging stations are identified and new alternative fuel corridors are added.
Additional public input will occur after plan submission to work out the details of implementation, with in-person meetings scheduled in each ADOT’s seven districts from mid-August through mid-October.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
