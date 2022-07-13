Electric vehicles (copy)

Electric vehicle stations juice up a car during the official unveiling of two Blink EV chargers at Rancho Sahuarita Marketplace in 2011. 

 Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Arizona Department of Transportation is developing its plan for deploying electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across the state, and they want your input.

ADOT plans its first virtual public meeting on Thursday, July 14, to unveil its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, which aims to build a network of EV fast chargers along the state's interstate highways. 

The plan is being prepared thanks to funding made available by the recently approved federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act – a $5 billion package that will give Arizona about $76.5 million over the next five years to support publicly accessible EV chargers.

ADOT says its main focus will be to facilitate long-distance EV travel and encourage EV adoption.

The initial plan outlines several federally-designated corridors in the state – including Interstate 10, Interstate 17, Interstate 40 and Interstate 8 – that are not fully served by EV charging stations, but are eligible for consideration in the first phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.

Interstate 19, which connects Tucson to Nogales, has been a part of the electric vehicle plan from the start, and recently has been accepted as another “designated” corridor by the Federal Highway Administration, according to an ADOT representative.

In addition to attending the upcoming meeting, the public is encouraged to take a survey to help guide the development of the statewide plan, which can be accessed online in English (surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlan) and Spanish (surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlanEspanol).

ADOT will submit an initial, high-level plan in August, with plans to update it annually as charging stations are identified and new alternative fuel corridors are added.

Additional public input will occur after plan submission to work out the details of implementation, with in-person meetings scheduled in each ADOT’s seven districts from mid-August through mid-October.

Those interested in receiving regular updates about the study and outreach efforts can sign up at surveymonkey.com/r/AZEVPlanMailingList.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?