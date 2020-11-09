The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public hearing for the Sonoran Corridor environmental study on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. in Tucson.
The hearing will be at the DoubleTree Suites' Ballroom Royale at the Tucson International Airport.
The public must pre-register online at https://tinyurl.com/SonCor or call 520-327-6077 for 30-minute time slots due to social distancing.
ADOT will also have a virtual event on Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. The public can join by calling 408-418-9388 or online at bit.ly/SCEIS2020 and entering access code 146-242-8979 for either method.
Spanish is also available using the same phone line but with access code 146-978-0659.
The hearing is for the Draft Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement for the potential highway corridor connecting Interstate 19 and 10 south of Tucson International Airport.
The draft study is available online at www.azdot.gov/sonorancorridor or a physical copy at Joyner-Green Valley Library. ADOT is accepting public comments through Jan. 8.
The public can comment by calling 855-712-8530, email at sonorancorridor@azdot.gov, mail at ADOT Communications, c/o Joanna Bradley, 1221 S. Second Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713 or online through the study's website.