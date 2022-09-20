Arizona is among the first states to proceed with its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan after earning the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration last week.

The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted its draft proposal in August, and with the federal approval last week, $11.3 million will be made available immediately with another $16.3 million coming next month to begin implementing the plan.



