Arizona is among the first states to proceed with its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan after earning the stamp of approval from the Federal Highway Administration last week.
The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted its draft proposal in August, and with the federal approval last week, $11.3 million will be made available immediately with another $16.3 million coming next month to begin implementing the plan.
This is just a portion of the overall $76.5 million allocated for the program in Arizona over the next five years through the recently enacted federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
ADOT’s next step will be to solicit and award contracts to upgrade existing charging stations, as well as develop new locations along designated alternative fuel corridors. Advertising for bids to upgrade existing stations will begin spring 2023 followed by bid solicitations in fall 2023 for new construction. The plan calls for stations to be no more than 50 miles apart, wherever possible.
In many cases, stations will be located where there is already infrastructure in place, such as truck stops, roadside lodging, restaurants and shopping centers.
Currently, all five of the federal interstate highways throughout the state have been identified as alternative fuel corridors – this includes Interstates 8, 10, 15, 17, and 19, which account for more than 20% of all vehicle miles traveled in Arizona.
Other non-interstate corridors will be determined and included in the plan in future years. The plan will next be updated in August of 2023.
Among the specific goals of the plan are reducing electric vehicle drivers’ “range anxiety” by closing gaps in the charging network along designated corridors and ensuring the network is resilient, equitable, accessible and reliable. The plan also aims to identify new charging locations as part of an ongoing public outreach process.
A copy of the plan, more resources, and contact information to leave feedback are available at azdot.gov/evplan.
