The Green Valley Council is taking steps to address a longstanding issue in the greater Green Valley community – litter along the Interstate-19 corridor. But it could take more convincing to secure additional help from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
After receiving dozens of responses during an open comment period on the issue in May, GVC sent a letter outlining residents’ concerns about “aesthetics,” “safety issues” and other “maintenance failures along the I-19 corridor…wildfire and visibility notwithstanding,” to ADOT leaders, among others.
“The Green Valley Council has been attempting to secure a commitment to mitigate this situation for numerous years to no avail. In that time, concerns over the condition of the I-19 Corridor due to the lack of maintenance has been the primary grievance conveyed to the Council from Green Valley residents and visitors,” the letter read.
“The general sentiment expressed by residents is that the Green Valley community is no more than a mere afterthought, as evidenced by a general lack of responsiveness and attention.”
In a response dated June 10, ADOT Director John Halikowski acknowledged ongoing concerns from Green Valley residents and businesses about trash and landscaping along I-19, but largely echoed sentiments expressed by other ADOT representatives: highway litter is an ongoing and growing issue, and I-19 is no exception.
“The tonnage of trash collected every year continues to increase and ADOT’s legislatively appropriated resources for statewide highway maintenance are finite and must be prioritized,” Halikowski wrote.
ADOT’s Adopt-A-Highway volunteers collected about 197,000 pounds of trash along Arizona highways in 2021 – about 89,000 pounds more than 2020 – but complaints about litter also increased more than 16% over that same period, according to data from the department.
“A growing littering problem, compounded with limited staffing and fiscal resources, puts ADOT in a difficult position when it comes to the regularity with which we can perform litter removal activities or landscaping activities,” Halikowski continued.
Halikowski acknowledged his department had invested more than $70 million in the past five years in “construction, modernization and improvement of the I-19 Corridor,” including pavement repairs, the Sahuarita Road Bridge deck rehabilitations, and installing IT infrastructure from the U.S./Mexico border to I-10, but lamented that even with these improvements, litter issues persist.
“I sincerely wish that people would not purposely or carelessly throw trash onto the state’s highways and that they would be more responsible knowing that taxpayers are on the hook to pay for their irresponsible or careless actions. Unfortunately, and in spite of numerous public awareness and education campaigns, reporting mechanisms and volunteer and prison inmate programs, the problem persists and grows,” he wrote.
Halikowski said ADOT would continue to work with local community partners, suggesting a future meeting be arranged between GVC and ADOT staff, and would continue to “look for creative solutions to address the ever-growing trash problem.”
David McAllister Romo, GVC’s executive director, said his team is working to determine next steps.