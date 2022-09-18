Crash (copy) - SPD, Crash Facts

Drivers across Arizona were involved in more crashes, injuries and fatal accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, a new report from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows, while Pima County saw a slight decrease in traffic fatalities last year.

The increases could be attributed to drivers putting in more miles on average during 2021 as people headed back to school, work and other activities following the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.



