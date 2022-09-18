Drivers across Arizona were involved in more crashes, injuries and fatal accidents in 2021 compared to 2020, a new report from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows, while Pima County saw a slight decrease in traffic fatalities last year.
The increases could be attributed to drivers putting in more miles on average during 2021 as people headed back to school, work and other activities following the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
Across the state, drivers traveled more than 8 billion more miles on Arizona roadways in 2021 compared to 2020, according to the report.
Those accidents accounted for 51,633 total injuries (up 24% from 2020) and 1,180 total fatalities (up 12% from 2020) – the highest number of motor vehicle fatalities the state has recorded in a single year since 2006.
October saw the highest monthly average for crashes across Arizona in 2021, with Friday being the peak day of the week, and the peak time of day for crashes occurring between 3 and 4 p.m.
ADOT also reported the highest number of alcohol-related crashes in the state over the past five years with 5,620 total alcohol-related crashes last year – a nearly 23% increase over 2020 figures. Alcohol was a factor in about 20.5% of all motor vehicle fatalities and about 7% of injuries in 2021.
For crashes where other driver behaviors were found to have contributed to the accident, the most common violations were speeding, which was identified in about 15% of all crashes, followed by failing to yield the right-of-way (9%) and making unsafe lane changes (3.5%).
Among multi-vehicle accidents, rear-end collisions were the most common type and accounted for over 39% of those crashes.
Pima County trends
While motor vehicle fatalities increased across Arizona, Pima County saw a slight reduction in its total number of fatalities in 2021, with 161 deaths last year compared to 163 deaths in 2020.
Pima and Maricopa counties, which together account for 75 percent of the state's population, lead the state in pedestrian and pedalcyclist fatalities with over 81% of fatalities in each category.
Last year, Pima County reported 243 pedestrian crashes (2 more than were reported in 2020), which resulted in 47 pedestrian deaths and 206 injuries.
The county also saw 137 total pedalcyclist crashes in 2021 (nine more than were reported in 2020), which resulted in seven cyclist deaths and 133 injuries, according to the report.
Similar to Pima County, bicycle-related fatalities increased about 41% across the state last year, and have been steadily increasing each year since 2018.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
