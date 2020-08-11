ADOT received more than 4,000 messages for its annual overhead sign contest and has come up with two winners.
The overhead digital billboards display safety messages, often with clever turns of phrases or rhymes.
The winners, after more than 5,500 votes were case are:
SIGNAL AND
READY TO MINGLE
This was submitted anonymously, which is the first time in the contest’s four-year history a winner has gone uncredited.
And:
RED FISH
BLUE FISH
SPEEDING’S FOOLISH
This was submitted by Scott and Paula Cullymore of Mesa — he’s an an avid hiker and she’s a kindergarten teacher who said her school was marking Dr. Seuss Week, leading to the entry.
These winning messages will be displayed on overhead message boards at a later date. Currently, the boards are displaying traffic information and messages about COVID-19.