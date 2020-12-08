The Arizona Department of Transportation held its final public hearing last week to present its preferred route for a 2,000-foot-wide corridor study area connecting interstates 19 and 10 through Sahuarita.
ADOT spokesman Garin Groff said the final hearing Thursday, held online and by phone, drew 105 people. An in-person hearing Dec. 1 in Tucson drew eight people.
The Sonoran Corridor would connect the two interstates south of Tucson International Airport and would pass through Sahuarita and Sahuarita Heights.
Groff said ADOT doesn't have funding for the project and there is no timeline for when construction would begin, if it ever does. The preferred alternative is more than 20 miles and estimated to cost $967.7 million.
During Thursday's meeting, nine people commented, most critical of any new highway; one supported it. However, many who spoke confused the Sonoran Corridor project with plans for Interstate 11, which connects Nogales to Wickenburg. The I-11 project is unrelated and would eventually connect Mexico and Canada.
Critical comments included concerns over whether residents in the corridor path would lose their homes and how much the project would cost.
ADOT whittled the alternative paths for the Sonoran Corridor from 12 to three and now has a single preferred route connecting El Toro Road on I-19 to Rita Road on I-10. The Sahuarita side of the corridor begins about one-third mile south of El Toro Road and runs east to South Alvernon Way, then north to Old Vail Connection Road and finally east to Rita Road at I-10.
The 2,000-foot corridor is a study area where ADOT would construct a final 400-foot-wide right-of-way with a roadway connecting the two interstates. A final Tier 2 Environmental Impact Statement would identify the 400-foot right-of-way. Groff said there is no funding or timeline for a Tier 2 study.
ADOT plans to have a Final Tier 1 EIS with the Record of Decision this summer. ADOT also considered a no-build option, which would end the process.
Compared to the no-build alternative, ADOT reported the preferred alternative would reduce travel time by more than 16 minutes and reduce congestion just over 12 percent.
There are 54 residential units with the path. Sahuarita Heights makes up the bulk of the populated area the corridor passes through in Sahuarita. ADOT won't identify relocations and acquisitions through the Tier 1 study.
A Tier 2 study would identify property relocations and acquisitions after a 400-foot-wide roadway alignment is determined.
ADOT said any relocations and acquisitions would operate under the Uniform Relocation Assistance and Real Property Acquisitions Policies Act of 1970. The act established a program for paying a person's moving and related expenses due to a relocation for federal or federally funded projects.
Other alternatives
ADOT had three alternatives and the no-build option remaining from the original 12 corridor paths.
Two alternatives start at El Toro Road and head east to South Alvernon Way – the preferred alternative along with another connecting to I-10 at Houghton Road.
While the Houghton Road connection provides much of the same benefits to future developments in Tucson and Sahuarita, but identified about 100 residential units within the alternative's path, about double that of the preferred route.
A third option connected the interstates at San Xavier District on I-19 north of Sahuarita to Rita Road on I-10.
The San Xavier connection was the shortest route at nearly 15 miles, and the least expensive, estimated at $653.3 million. The Houghton Road alternative is nearly 21 miles and had an estimated $1 billion construction cost.
While ADOT identified fewer residential units in the San Xavier connection's path – five – than the other two alternatives, a survey showed residents weren't receptive to relocation. The San Xavier District connection is on reservation land. ADOT also concluded that the San Xavier connection wouldn't benefit future growth in the Sahuarita area.
Sahuarita spokesman Mark Febbo said the town supports the El Toro Road to Rita Road alternative.
He also said the corridor's path would not interfere with Sahuarita Square's plans – a multi-use town center combining retail, entertainment, recreation and dining on La Villita Road south of Sahuarita Road. Febbo said the preferred alternative would be a half-mile away at its closest point.