The completion date for the Interstate 19-Ajo project that began in 2016 has been pushed back again.
The project is now slated to be completed in April, not January.
“The extra time is required for additional improvements to Ajo Way and the addition of a right-turn lane into the neighborhood at southwest corner of the I-19/Ajo Way interchange,” said Garin Groff, Arizona Department of Transportation spokesman.
While no major restrictions are expected in the next few weeks, Groff said there will be ongoing restrictions at the Ajo Way and Irvington Road ramps as well as intermittent restrictions on I-19 and Ajo Way. The major work will occur at night to minimize impact to drivers, he said.
The $40 million project is replacing the existing traffic interchange on Tucson’s southwest side. The bridge has been replaced and new ramps and walls are expected to reduce noise to neighborhoods and commercial areas.
Closer to Sahuarita, ADOT is also midway through a safety improvement project.
Groff said that to improve safety along Interstate 19, ADOT is using asphalt millings to block off 26 illegal median crossovers between Papago Road and Amado. In consultation with law enforcement, crews are placing 3-foot high berms to prevent drivers from turning around in the median when crashes or construction lead to delays.
The berms are being placed over a span of about 26 miles. Work began two months ago and about half the berms are in place. The rest of the berms are expected to be in place in about two months, Groff said.