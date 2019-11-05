A Sahuarita woman lost her chihuahua in September after a pit bull she had recently adopted attacked the smaller dog.
According to a Sahuarita Police Department report released last week, a resident of the 16000 block of South Camino Casal called police to ask them to remove her dog, Rajah, from her home.
The woman said she had adopted Rajah from the Pima Animal Care Center 12 days earlier. She told officers her chihuahua Flower was laying on the couch when Rajah nudged Flower’s nose and then suddenly bit Flower, causing a “significant injury.”
She tried to stop Rajah by prying her mouth open, but wasn’t immediately able to, the report stated. After Flower died, Rajah let go.
When officers arrived, the woman was icing her swollen hands, the report stated.
Hannah Terpening, the marketing manager for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, said the dog was euthanized Oct. 9, following a quarantine period and behavioral evaluation by the shelter’s medical team.
“This decision was made in the best interest of our community,” she said.
PACC spokeswoman Nikki Reck said the 5-year-old dog was given to the animal care center on Sept. 4 because the owner had received barking complaints from her HOA. She was adopted out on Sept. 15.
“(The) owner said she got along with the other two “pit mixes” in the home. Her playgroup notes here were also good,” Reck said.