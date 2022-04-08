The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday it will no longer update its COVID-19 Data Dashboard with hospital bed usage, hospital availability and ventilator usage.
The change was prompted by Arizona’s COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency ending on March 30, which also ended the surveillance of these metrics, said Don Herrington, interim director of ADHS, in a blog post.
“With the COVID-19 Declaration of Emergency ending, there are normal changes in operations as public health transitions to its traditional role of disease surveillance, prevention, and control,” Herrington said.
“ADHS continues working closely with our hospitals to monitor and respond to trends. COVID-19 hospitalizations, COVID-like illness, and flu-like illness continue to be reported on the dashboard based on information provided by hospitals,” he added.
Hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 have fallen dramatically since the omicron variant peaked in January, with COVID-like illnesses now representing less than 2% of patients visiting emergency rooms and hospitals, according to ADHS.
During the week of March 27-April 2, COVID-19 cases fell to 1,936 across the state, which represents a 99% drop from the 151,312 cases reported during the week of Jan. 9-15.
