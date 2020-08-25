The director of Arizona Department of Health Services anticipates Pima County will meet the agency’s “moderate” benchmarks set for gauging community transmission of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Meeting the benchmark would allow indoor gyms, bars serving food, indoor theaters and water parks and tubing operators whose operations were paused by the governor in late June to reopen as long as they attest to, and comply with, required mitigation measures the agency established in early August.
“Businesses not complying with the required mitigation measures will be subject to strict enforcement,” Director Cara Christ posted in her blog Tuesday. “The Department will continue to partner with local authorities, county health departments, and other state agencies to ensure proper compliance and protect the health and safety of customers and employees.”
ADHS started accepting and approving applications from businesses who established mitigation measures that exceeded the agency’s requirements weeks ago. By end of day Monday 103 were approved to reopen and 202 were denied.
Maricopa County also is anticipated to meet the benchmarks by Thursday.