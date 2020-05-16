Continental’s Middle School Builders Club has stayed busy during its fourth-quarter online learning. The club, sponsored by the Green Valley Kiwanis Club, meets weekly and planned a virtual Spirit Week that was held May 4-8. Spirit Week had themed days and students would submit to their Google Classroom or to teachers their pictures, videos, artwork or poems. Themes were Fun in the Sun, What’s Cookin’?, Splash of Color, Staff Appreciation Day and Colts Rock!
Builders Club members created virtual messages for more than 75 staff members for Staff Appreciation Day. A competition was among between classes to see who would have the greatest participation. Erin Marski’s first-grade class was our winner from the PreK-3rd category. Mrs. Shawback’s fifth-grade class was our winner from the 4th-8th category.
Club sponsors Dena Freeland and Wendy Fanning said they are thankful for all of the students and teachers who participated and submitted posts. “Their school spirit was uplifting to all of us as we navigate through these challenging times.”