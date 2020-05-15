Friday was a big day for World War II veteran Bob Leanna. He was surprised on his 100th birthday with a horn-honking drive-by with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Green Valley Fire District, a motorcycle contingent from American Legion Post 131 and lots of cars, golf carts and waving neighbors.
Daughter-in-law Nola Leanna started planning a family event in January and then had to change plans due to the pandemic.
Bob saw balloons and banners outside his home in Desert Meadows III but didn’t suspect anything until the Sheriff’s van led the parade in front on his home where Nola had her father-in-law seated.
He had fun with making it to the century mark.
“The good Lord doesn’t want me and the devil doesn’t want me. I never dreamt anything like this would happen. And I’m still mentally healthy.”
He sure is, Nola says.
“Bob is very independent, he drives and lives alone,” she says. “He comes to my house for dinner every Tuesday night.”
When Bob served in World War II, his infantry was under the command of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. He had some close brushes with the inevitable yet made it to his 100th birthday.