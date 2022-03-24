Every dog has its day. But for the GVR Canine Club, a recent board meeting was not that day.
Questions over location, size and noise tied to a proposed dog park divided the audience at Wednesday's GVR meeting and a decision delayed until at least the April 27 meeting.
The decision came after more than an hour of talking, including a motion to allow the audience to speak on the dog park issue even after it was tabled. More than 10 GVR members, including some from the Tennis Club and the yet-to-be-finalized GVR Canine Club, addressed the board.
Whether the dog park will move forward as presented is yet to be determined, but staff will research options ahead of the April meeting.
The location
The proposed location of the dog park — a quarter-acre at Desert Hills rec center near the tennis courts — drew concern from board members and residents.
In earlier meetings, the Canine Club and GVR Foundation suggested an unused area near the pickleball courts at Canoa Ranch.
However, the Planning and Evaluation Committee ultimately went Desert Hills, which was originally identified in the 10-year Strategic Master Plan.
In the meeting, Canine Club President Leslie Kush explained Desert Hills is centrally located and made sense.
“There's property available and if we wait much longer there will be no property there,” she said. “It’s a reasonable walking distance, it’s part of the master plan and greatly reduces the amount of time and permits.”
Tennis Club President Debra Hall said they are opposed to the location because of the interference and distractions it would cause to club activities.
“It would affect the enjoyment of the game, it’s downwind of the dog park…do you need to say anything else,” she said. “There will be barking and noise from people and dogs.”
“Those courts are busy at the same time the dog park would be busy.”
The Tennis Club also said they were not contacted about the location. Several others also noted the neighboring HOAs were not aware a dog park was being proposed there.
Director Kathi Bachelor said there are no GVR people parks — they are all county-operated — and she suggested there be a joint effort to advocate for the county to create and maintain a dog park in Green Valley.
“If the Canine club is serious they need to go to the county and meet with their officials,” she said. “If the county said no, there needs to be a bigger push. The county would provide a dog park for all the people in Green Valley and GVR would have to maintain it if it were only for GVR.”
According to Kush, the county has not been willing to help, and the Canine Club would provide the majority of maintenance and care of the dog park.
Pima County’s master plan for the Canoa Preserve softball fields included plans for a dog park, but it was more than 10 years ago at a projected budget of $450,000, and there was no further action.
CEO Scott Somers was asked if he would help facilitate conversations with the county on the matter.
The cost
In Wednesday’s meeting, the cost of the dog park was set to be no more than $25,000, with the Canine Club raising $5,000.
The cost earlier had fluctuated from more than $200,000 — which Board Secretary Ted Boyett said included projects beyond the dog park — down to $95,000.
Bachelor and Vice President Nina Campfield both felt that the dog park was “leapfrogging” over other projects that have been waiting longer.
Boyett believed the park would not hamper any other projects. But according to the Canine Club, the idea of a dog park has been in the works.
In a written response included in the board packet, they said the project has gone through the required P&E evaluation, a Desert Hills dog park was part of the recommendation in the 2016 GVR Facility Master Plan and that during the last year GVR staff have evaluated six locations for the park.
Other concerns
Several directors questioned if a GVR dog park was warranted considering there are two public dog parks in Sahuarita.
Director Bart Hillyer asked the Canine Club to answer written questions ahead of the meeting, including how many GVR members use the Sahuarita parks.
The Canine Club said it was hard to quantify, but “feedback from club members tells us the amount of time, fuel and mileage required for daily use of these parks is prohibitive to the largest percentage of Green Valley dog owners.”
The Canine Club and GVR Foundation have pointed to a 2018 member survey that showed 30 to 50% of GVR members own dogs.
Bachelor questioned the accuracy of the numbers.
“I called the HOA president (at Country Club Vistas III) and there was never a survey to ask how many in the subdivision owned a dog,” she said. “I find it suspect that all these HOAs have the correct figures; I don't think it’s correct and I don't think they took surveys.”
Potential liability for any kind of incidents at the dog park were addressed by Somers, who said additional liability insurance would likely cost $400 a year.
Ultimately, the board approved Hillyer's motion to postpone the item to allow GVR staff to further research and gather input from tennis players and the neighborhood around Desert Hills.