Green Valley Roundup 

Grab your boots and cowboy hat – western music and cowboy poetry are coming back to our area. The Arizona chapter of the International Western Music Association is hosting the second annual Green Valley Roundup, a showcase of cowboy music and poetry performed by award-winning entertainers from Arizona and beyond.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?