Grab your boots and cowboy hat – western music and cowboy poetry are coming back to our area. The Arizona chapter of the International Western Music Association is hosting the second annual Green Valley Roundup, a showcase of cowboy music and poetry performed by award-winning entertainers from Arizona and beyond.
This year's performers include musicians Igor Glenn, Carol Markstrom, Rusty Ford and Dan McCorison; western band Desert Creek; and cowboy poet Mike Dunn.
The Roundup will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Canada. Performances start at high noon (12 p.m.). Performers' CDs and light refreshments will be available for purchase. Admission is $10 cash at the door.
The Creation
True Concord Voices & Orchestra of Tucson presents “The Creation,” an oratorio written by Austrian composer Joseph Haydn in 1798. It depicts the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis with a focus on the positive, celebratory aspects. “The Creation” is considered to be the capstone to Haydn’s illustrious career. Brilliant solos, grand choruses, thrilling orchestral playing, vivid storytelling and passionate drama will be performed by a chorus, soloists and an orchestra.
A performance of “The Creation” will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley. Two additional performances will be held in Tucson. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at www.trueconcord.org or on the phone at 520-401-2651.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone