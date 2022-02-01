When COVID-19 canceled jam sessions, local musicians found another way to keep the music going.
In January 2021, members of the Silver City Jam Band got together to start performing outdoors at the Abrego Trailhead, drawing crowds hungry for entertainment and a bit of safe socializing.
A year later, the Abrego Trailhead pop-up concerts are going strong, and interest keeps growing.
Saxophone player Steve Strange runs the email list for people who want to be tipped off on the next performances at the trailhead. He has seen his list double from 75 people to about 150 people.
“We had cars up and down Abrego and the parking lot was full of people,” he said of concerts. “The crowd loves getting out."
Strange inadvertently started the concerts when he tried to find a change of scenery during the pandemic.
“I was taking my sax to the trailhead to practice outside and get a different view instead of facing the four walls,” he said. “As I played, hikers and bikers going by stopped and asked, ‘When are you coming back?’"
When other musicians found out he was drawing a crowd, they were interested in joining.”
Last year, they had up to 20 musicians involved. This year, it’s been about eight so far, Strange said.
"I don't know what to predict the rest of the season," he said.
Strange and other musicians who have played in the space see it as a way to get their own fill of music and a way to give back to the community.
“We were trying to survive the season last year and give people the opportunity to hear music and stay outside,” Strange said.
Drummer Stan Farr has been playing with the group at the trailhead since it started.
“After the COVID shutdown, everybody was kind of going nuts wanting to play music and this has been one of the outlets we have,” he said. “It's grown and been well-received.”
Farr said the community loves music, and the trailhead is another great opportunity for musicians to play and for people to enjoy.
The last time he played with the Silver City Jam Band — last week at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior — they saw their largest turnout ever.
Farr has seen opportunities for musicians grow since they first started playing at the trailhead.
“I like to think the COVID, whatever you want to call it, is taking a downturn now,” he said. “That's why it’s opening back up. People are vaccinated, more careful. It’s still out there, but seems to be less."
They want more
Strange said people are still enjoying the chance for activity in 2022, and the return of winter visitors prompted interest in additional concerts.
“They enjoy the quality of the music, being able to get out and get some sunshine and fresh air,” he said. “One woman dropped a note that she was so pleased we were doing that there because she lived at the Silver Springs retirement home down the road. She said, ‘I can't drive but I can drive a golf cart to the trailhead.’”
Concerts are free and they started taking donations for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's Green Valley location. By the end of the winter season, they had collected more than $2,000 and several carts of food.
“People at the food bank know when we are doing concerts,” Strange said. “We do see the food bank as an unsung hero in the community that so many people rely on.”
During their most recent performance — billed as the Elderly Brothers and composed of John O’Loughlin and Steve Strange, who are brothers-in-law, drummer Stan Farr, bassist Mark Browning-Milner and Gerald Carrell as a special guest on trumpet — the audience donated more than $200.
Strange said they will continue to keep playing at the trailhead as long as the people want it, though it’s getting harder with more opportunities to play music elsewhere opening up.
“There's more going on, and I encourage everyone to participate in those,” he said. “There will still be concerts at the Abrego Trailhead, they might not be as regular or as many, but as long as people show up I expect we will keep having them.”
“We’re here to have an active retirement and enjoy music and life, and we hope people joining us at the trailhead can find more joy, as we have.”
What's next?
Pop-up concerts are based on musician availability and the weather. The Elderly Brothers will perform an Elvis-themed show on Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Abrego Trailhead Park, 2105 S. Abrego Drive. They are asking audience members to mask and distance themselves.
To learn more, or to get notified of upcoming pop-up concerts, email steveGstrange@gmail.com.