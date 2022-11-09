Tabulation2.JPG

An election worker prepares ballots for tabulation at the Pima County Elections Department on Nov. 4.  

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

While Election Day might be over, the work of counting ballots in Pima County continues with about 160,000 ballots still awaiting tabulation, elections officials told reporters Wednesday.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elections Director Constance Hargrove confirmed that all ballots cast in person in Pima County on Election Day have been processed and added to the official results tally on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

