While Election Day might be over, the work of counting ballots in Pima County continues with about 160,000 ballots still awaiting tabulation, elections officials told reporters Wednesday.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Elections Director Constance Hargrove confirmed that all ballots cast in person in Pima County on Election Day have been processed and added to the official results tally on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.
The remaining ballots waiting to be counted are largely a combination of mail-in ballots that arrived at the Recorder’s Office earlier this week, ballots cast at emergency voting locations, early ballots dropped-off on Election Day, and UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballots, said Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.
In total, Cázares-Kelly said her office has seen an estimated 2,400 provisional ballots issued for general election – a significant reduction from the roughly 4,127 that were cast in Pima County’s August primary.
Though “a few printer problems” arose on Election Day, Hargrove said the issues were mostly minor and able to be resolved over the phone. Overall, both officials said this year’s general election was a success.
“We’re extremely pleased with the operations at Vote Centers. The staff worked incredibly hard and really did a great job,” Hargrove said. “Most voters received their ballots in a matter of minutes and were at ease with the new process. Other than a few minor technical issues early in the day, the Vote Centers performed as planned.”
“I think we had a really tremendous cycle,” Cázares-Kelly said. “We saw enthusiastic, determined voters who were excited to participate in our democracy.”
The Pima County Elections Department will continue counting early and provisional ballots through early next week, followed by a statutorily required hand count audit of ballots Nov. 12.
Voters who still need to cure – meaning verify – their signatures or identification have until Nov. 18. The final election canvass will be completed by Nov. 19, and the Board of Supervisors are scheduled to vote on the canvass Nov. 22.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
