When the Arizona branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) ended up with a surplus after COVID-19 canceled paid speakers and their fall forum, they knew they wanted to do something for education.
They took their $7,000 in reserve funds and created the AAUW 4 AZ Public Education initiative, allotting $500 to each of their 14 state branches to help pre-K-12 schools in their communities.
Locally, the initiative provided Chromebooks to first-graders at Continental School.
Green Valley branch member Sharon Rezac Andersen is a co-chair of the new initiative and said the Chromebooks were a community effort.
“We thought, what can we do for our local school districts when COVID is taking so much energy, time and financially for them to try to work things through,” she said. “There is a desperate need and there are so many things educators are dealing with. It’s overwhelming how much that school has come together working under COVID to make it the best educational experience possible.”
She approached CESD Superintendent Roxana Rico to ask what the greatest need was for students and the importance of equity in education came through.
There were 65 first-graders with no laptop or who had laptops insufficient for their needs.
When Andersen shared her plan to get Chromebooks for Continental students with other local groups, they stepped up to help out. The Green Valley Silversmith Lapidary, Green Valley Cyclists Club and The Better Together Coalition contributed extra funds.
An anonymous donor who contacted the district also gave $8,000 for Chromebooks.
All together, $16,850 has been raised to get Chromebooks in the hands of Continental students.
“All I could think of is what a community to live in, what a response,” Andersen said. “We only have to get about two more Chromebooks.”
To learn more about the Green Valley AAUW branch, visit greenvalley-az.aauw.net, or visit continentalesd.org to learn more about Prop 450 and how to help their students.