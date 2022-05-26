The American Association of University Women Green Valley branch has awarded $1,500 scholarships to six women who are continuing their education at Pima Community College.
The group raised funds for the scholarships through the Lunafest event and "the generous contributions of members" to advance the mission of AAUW: “To advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.”
Meet the scholarship winners:
Jennifer Alexis: Jennifer’s program of study is education with an emphasis in early childhood. She wants to become a certified teacher. She is a single mother who works at Abbie School, a special education school in Tucson. A co-worker and the head of the school wrote letters of recommendation, describing her ability to connect with the students and her patience and creativity in teaching students with special needs.
Suzanne Dwaik: Suzanne is enrolled in the cybersecurity program at Pima Community College. Her goal is to earn a degree in computer science. She is a mother of three children. Her youngest child is three months old. As a person who lives in the United States but has two children in Jordan, she knows personally the importance of telecommunications. She is pursuing a STEM degree. The project director of TRIO SSS STEM program at Pima Community College, in his letter of recommendation, said Suzanne is focused and motivated to finish her degree.
Maria Gutierrez: Maria is enrolled in the nursing program at Pima Community College. She is a mother who has worked many jobs to support herself, her child and her parents. After experiencing a difficult pregnancy and the birth of a son who survived, miraculously, for only seven months, she realized her need to complete her schooling. She is an LPN at the Veterans Affairs Center in Tucson. A Nurse Practitioner from there wrote that Maria “provides excellent, compassionate care to our nation’s veterans.”
Bepholine Howe: Bepholine is enrolled in the nursing program at Pima Community College. Her goal is to become a registered nurse. She was raised by a single immigrant mother. Belpholine described the difficulties of living with continual financial insecurity. She is, however, inspired by her mother, who never learned to read or write but who held her family together. She donates her time by helping the homeless and residents in assisted living homes. She is part of the TRIO SSS STEM program. A project director from there wrote in her letter of recommendation that as a participant in the program, Belpholine has been invited to join the Honors Program.
Mercedes Jones: Mercedes is enrolled in the cybersecurity program at Pima Community College. Because of her upbringing, she understands the importance of seeking help and also giving help to those in need and the value of continuing her education. Her academic strength in high school was in technology. She recognizes a degree in cybersecurity as an opportunity to have a career and to continue her education. She is employed by Kohl’s. In her letter of recommendation, her manager wrote, “She leads by the example of a hard-working individual taking on any task or challenge.”
Rachel Louellen Luke: Rachel is enrolled in the nursing program at Pima Community College. Rachel is a returning student who now fully realizes the importance of finding your passion. Through her work at Pima County Health Department as a perinatal syphilis case worker, she has established her goal to become a labor and delivery or NICU nurse. The coursework, which had previously been difficult, she now excels in because she recognizes its value. The Associate Director of LGBTQ+ Youth Services wrote in his letter of recommendation that “the way that Rachel approached everyone she worked with created an atmosphere of dignity and care. Rachel understands the nuances of social determinants of health.” He continued, “Congenital syphilis is a tragic and completely preventable public health issue, and Rachel stepped up to lead the charge combating the rise in these cases that Arizona was dealing with. Our community and the whole health sector need more people like Rachel Louellen Luke.”