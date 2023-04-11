Gas prices are on the rise in Arizona and across the country, following a surprise announcement from OPEC that more cuts to oil production are on the way.
As of Tuesday, Arizona had the third-highest gas prices in the nation.
On April 2, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, bringing the total volume of recent production cuts to 3.66 million bpd, or about 3.7% of global demand, according to estimates from Reuters.
In response, the price of crude oil immediately rose above $80 per barrel, though it had since struggled to stay above that mark.
“The oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC news and speculate about the reason. This has led to the price of oil stabilizing for now,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson said, “but the cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”
As of Tuesday, the statewide average price of a gallon of regular gas was $4.42 – about 14 cents higher than a week ago, and 81 cents more than the national average of $3.61, according to AAA.
Arizona’s pump prices currently rank it third in the nation behind California ($4.89) and Hawaii ($4.78). Washington state is fourth at $4.40.
