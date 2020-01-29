Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of Sahuarita's first homicide in a decade, and while it remains unsolved, Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said the case remains active.
"I'm saying with all confidence and clarity that the case is still what we consider a fully active case. It is by no means any type of cold case, not even close," Noland said Friday. "We still have multiple detectives working on the case. We have multiple leads and we also have physical evidence that I believe will tie back into the people that are responsible for this incident."
According to authorities, several people entered a home in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road around 2 a.m. Jan. 26, 2019, and shot Manuel Montijo Bojorquez Sr. and an unidentified woman. Bojorquez died; the woman was treated at a hospital and recovered.
Police said the suspects spoke Spanish and had “clothing/items to cover their faces.”
The shooting happened in a cluster of a half-dozen mobile homes behind a house on the north side of Sahuarita Road. The homes are just west of two churches and about a quarter-mile west of the turnoff to Walden Grove High School.
Noland said his department has not disclosed a possible motive or other information about the case so as to not jeopardize the investigation or the future prosecution of suspects.
Some cases simply take longer than others, but SPD has been working with other "agencies and organizations" since shortly after Bojorquez's death, Noland said.
"I believe that teamwork will help solve this case and show who's responsible for it," Noland said. "I get an update minimally every two weeks on this case and it's not an update where they come back and say, 'Yeah, we're at the same spot we were two weeks ago.' There is something new that comes to us or it's something that's been confirmed to be correct or incorrect, but we are by no means short on investigative leads or processes."
Noland declined to identify the department's partners but said they "have either information, processes or resources that are typically not in every single police department, large or small."
He said he's not aware of anything that would indicate the general public is in jeopardy.
In July, police released 60 pages of a 271-page report on the investigation as a result of an Arizona Open Records request filed by the Green Valley News. Thirty-seven pages were fully redacted and the rest were heavily redacted. The unreleased pages are in the process of being redacted.
At the time, authorities said the report was heavily redacted to protect the "integrity of the case."
Bojorquez was a sex offender who failed to register after being released from prison three months prior to his death. He had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, but authorities said in January 2019 that detectives do not believe his death was connected to his sex offender status.