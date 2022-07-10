A year ago, Barbara Tyson was good-natured about it.
A monsoon storm ripped through Green Valley and Sahuarita on the night of July 22, 2021, knocking down 46 power poles and cutting electricity to 15,000 people while flooding a dozen homes. Hundreds of others lost roofs, huge trees and cacti.
A TEP spokeswoman called it “by far one of the biggest storms we’ve had in the area.”
But nobody went through what Tyson experienced. She was in her townhouse on Mayford Avenue in Sahuarita when the storm woke her up sometime after 10 p.m. She heard a loud noise and stepped into her second-floor bathroom to check it out.
“There was lightning and I could see there was no wall,” she said.
The entire two-story block wall — the side of her home — had blown over in one piece, pancaking to the ground.
A day later, Tyson joked with a reporter about having a great view and meeting a lot of neighbors for the first time.
But today it’s not so funny. Because Barbara Tyson still isn’t back in her home.
Making it right
Tyson got right to work after the storm. Her insurance company, Progressive, has been “awesome,” she said — helpful and responsive through everything.
Not much else has gone her way.
The storm sent rain cascading down interior walls and the carport covering collapsed with the block wall, leaving a gaping hole across the front of her townhouse.
The renovation company was done in a month, ripping out most of the drywall, all of the carpeting and trashing the bathtub. The bathroom vanity has taken up temporary residence in the master bedroom and plastic was affixed to the entire side of Tyson’s home where the block wall once stood.
“The center of the house survived,” she said.
Not much else did. She put her furniture in storage, briefly moved into a hotel, then an Airbnb, and hired a contractor to get the 1,200-square-foot townhouse back in shape. That company told her it would take about a month.
Instead they ended up knocking out electricity to Tyson’s home for four months and to her neighbor’s townhouse for a time. In November, she hired a new local contractor. They estimated she’d be back in her home by the end of June.
Meanwhile, Tyson retired from the University of Arizona in December and moved out of the Airbnb and into an apartment in Tucson in January.
Then came long delays, increases in construction costs and materials and other issues.
“It’s one thing after another,” Tyson said. “I wanted to keep it local. I wanted to give work to the people here. But that turned out to be a mistake.”
The construction company, contacted by the Green Valley News, pointed to longer-than-normal delays for permits and other issues between the two parties, but said work is progressing.
Tyson suspects higher-paying jobs and trouble finding workers plays into it, but says it’s just a hunch. She has filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors but the two sides are still talking, barely. Both are frustrated about matters apparently out of their control.
Time drags on but nothing much changes for Tyson other than that she’s now under more financial pressure. Her insurance stopped paying for her housing at the end of May; all of that’s out of pocket now.
The townhouse she has owned for more than four years remains condemned by the Town of Sahuarita until repairs are made. A notice duct-taped to her front door says “DO NOT ENTER” in large, red letters.
What's next?
Tyson didn’t make it back into her house by the end of June as promised, but she saw that coming. She was surprised last week to find workers finally rebuilding the wall that fell nearly a year ago.
The inside of the house looks like it’s under construction, minus any workers and materials. Most of the walls are stripped to the studs, there is no flooring other than in the kitchen, the few walls that are left need paint.
There’s a dead bird in a corner. They routinely come in the openings where the carport was once attached to the house, Tyson said, leaving calling cards on window sills and any other flat surface where they happen to land. A smoke alarm chirps. The house feels dead.
The contractor hired in November has moved a bathroom drain and installed a copper pipe upstairs; not much else appears to have been done.
Tyson is tired but not beaten. She plans to see it through and get back to where she wants to be. On occasion, her initial humor about it all resurfaces despite the slog of the past year. She points to a spot in her living room.
“I should be right there on my couch, watching television, retired,” she says with a laugh. "It's going to happen."