A poop transplant is no laughing matter. It can save lives.
“In today’s society, feces are a joke,” said Dr. Lawrence Brandt, a gastroenterologist and former chief emeritus of gastroenterology and professor of medicine and surgery at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. According to Brandt, poop transplants are serious business and have saved thousands of lives in the U.S. and worldwide.
It is actually the microorganisms within the poop (also known as “feces” or “stool”) that can save an unhealthy intestine. Fecal transplants, more properly called “Intestinal Microbiota Transplants” or “IMT,” transfer the bacteria from stool of a healthy donor to a patient.
“Our bodies have evolved in cooperation with our microbiome, which is a constellation of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other organisms. And we are dependent upon them to help us digest food, and develop our immune responses and prevent diseases,” said Dr. Mark Riddle, who studies the gut microbiome at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine.
These bacterial ecosystems have evolved with humans and help keep us healthy, Riddle said. The microbiome is like another organ or system in the body. When an organ or organ system is failing and cannot be repaired, one option is to transplant that organ from a donor, just as they do with IMTs.
Stool donation
Today, stool is typically obtained from a company or an academic stool bank.
“[W]e need to recruit the healthiest people and then there are logistic considerations,” said Dr. Alexander Khoruts, a gastroenterologist and the medical director of the University of Minnesota Microbiota Therapeutics Program. He helped establish the stool donation program at the University of Minnesota.
Stool donors are screened, and the criteria are stricter than for blood donors. According to Brandt, donors cannot have diseases, take medication, be obese or too thin, have a strong family history of disease, have gone to prison or received a tattoo in the last six months, have intercourse with sex workers or use illicit drugs.
“You test them basically for every infectious disease you could possibly imagine,” Brandt said. “Bacteria, virus, fungus, HIV, syphilis and now you test them for some of these extended spectrum resistance bacteria.”
The University of Minnesota uses a screening questionnaire with more than 100 questions and conducts a physical exam, followed by blood and stool tests, Khoruts said.
Stool prep, procedure
Once the stool is collected, it is blended with saline and passed through a series of filters to remove fecal debris. The sample is typically frozen or freeze-dried with preservatives to protect the microbes.
“If you just freeze the separated microbes and then thaw them out, the process of freeze-thaw will kill many of them,” Khoruts said.
Samples are then frozen in what is called a cryo-bag at minus-80 degrees. Each cryo-bag is labeled with the number of live bacteria in the bag.
If you freeze-dry the microbes, the process is a little different.
“At very low temperatures, the moisture is taken off, and you get this dried cake,” Khoruts said. Then the cake is ground into a powder with a mortar and pestle and then placed into a capsule. He said the freeze-dried material in theory, is fine as long as it is dry.
The samples are stored until ordered by a physician for an intestinal microbiota transplant procedure. And, Brandt explains, “There are a lot of ways to do this.”
Brandt said in the 1950s, the procedure was done via an enema of stool. During the ’90s, it was done via a tube running from the nose or mouth to the stomach. In the early 2000s, IMT via colonoscopy became the preferred transplant method, and now IMT capsules taken orally are also an option.
Benefits and risks
Recurring Clostridium difficile infections are the only FDA-approved condition to justify an intestinal microbiota transplant. Patients can die or require a colectomy (partial or complete removal of the colon) as a result of these infections. Treatment with the usual antibiotics can make C. difficile worse.
Brandt has treated many of these patients.
“You can have anywhere from an 89-93% cure rate [of C. difficile infections],” he said, “sometimes manifesting within hours from the time of the transplant, even though these patients have… had disease up to 11 years.”
However, Brandt cautions, there is “…some of the uncertainty about the future and our lack of definitive knowledge about consequences, mainly those of long-term nature, are a concern.”
When it comes to short-term risks, Brandt said about 25% of people experience some GI symptoms after the procedure. Serious side effects have been recorded in 2 to 6% of cases.
“In general, most people consider IMT to be a safe thing,” Brandt said.
Dr. Patrick Young, a gastroenterologist who has done fecal microbiota transplants, said mouse experiments and a few human cases show that if feces is transplanted from an obese patient into a non-obese patient, the recipient can become obese. People have developed allergies and intolerances and some people believe it to be linked with anxiety and depression. Young said more research needs to be done to better understand these links.
According to Young, IMT is a powerful tool, but with powerful therapeutics, it’s also possible to have “a powerful bad effect.”
The potential
Brandt said the role of the microbiome in ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, obesity, excessive thinness, autism, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and fibromyalgia are yet to be determined.
“I think the future is very exciting for [IMT] and we’ll just have to see what happens. Although, to answer these questions, we’ll need very well-designed studies and careful follow-up,” Brandt said.
The creation of synthetic stool is also being studied.
“The ultimate solution is really learning so much about the microbiome and how it functions so that we can reproduce it in a way that’s a synthetic microbiome,” Riddle said. He said in the future, ideally, we could understand the microbiome associated with an individual’s disease or condition and a synthetic microbiome would be created to fit that person and help treat their condition.
Others warn against the danger of trying to recreate something that nature already does really well.
“Philosophically, I think that kind of approach is highly problematic,” Khoruts said. He said the microbiota is complex, with hundreds of species of bacteria and ten times more bacteriophage, which are viruses that infect bacteria, and it has other domains of life like fungi.
“Our understanding of how that ecosystem is put together is primitive and incomplete,” Khoruts said. “And it is, in my opinion, scientifically arrogant to think that you, i.e. some sort of a scientist, can design a synthetic consortium that will be superior to what nature has produced.”