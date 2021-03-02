Serious side effects of IMT

According to Dailey, Turse, Daglilar, and Tahan (2019), in their article, “The dirty aspects of fecal microbiota transplantation: a review of its adverse effects and complications” here are rare but serious and potential adverse side effects of an IMT:

Serious Adverse Events:

•High-grade fever

•Infection and sepsis

•Perforation, bleeding, aspiration (choking or difficulty breathing) from sedation medications

•Pneumonia

Potential Adverse Events:

•Induction of chronic disease

• Altered bowel habits

• Borborygmus (rumbling noise made by fluid or gas in the intestines)

•Bloating

•Nausea and vomiting

•Worsening of IBD activity

•Transmission of enteric pathogens

•CMV reactivation

•Death

•Transmission of infectious agents (viruses, bacteria, etc.)