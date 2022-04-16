The conversations Mike Mitchell had with Ukrainian refugees were short. But their faces said it all.
“These were women who had walked so far on their journey, not knowing the status of their husbands or loved ones who stayed behind to fight, not knowing the status of their homes, trying to care for their children,” Mitchell said.
Refugees are often hesitant to accept any items that may add to their load, he added. But at the encampment south of Krakow, Poland, near the Ukrainian border, Mitchell’s interpreter managed to find about a dozen women in need of the quilts made and donated by a group of Green Valley quilters.
“Some of these women were on the verge of tears because of the kindness that had come from the other side of the earth,” he said. “They were almost in disbelief… here is someone all the way from Arizona delivering these quilts.”
Getting there
After the Feb. 24 Russian invasion into Ukraine, Mitchell wanted to put his military skills to use. The Green Valley snowbird gathered donations and went to Poland.
“I went to the military academy at West Point. I’m also a former Army Ranger,” Mitchell said. “With that skill set, I thought it was a good opportunity to give back to humanity.”
Mitchell also had a more personal motivation. His maternal grandparents were born in Poland and his grandfather served in World War I.
“Like all of us watching the news, watching the turmoil and confusion… I saw a need for both manpower and assets,” Mitchell said.
Spartan Armor Systems, a tactical gear shop in Tucson, sold Mitchell bulletproof vests, gas masks and Kevlar helmets at a discount. With his wife, Karen, regularly attending the Valley Presbyterian Church quilting group, the members rallied and provided a dozen handmade blankets.
“Karen was apprehensive at first” about his going overseas, Mitchell said. “But eventually, she gave me her blessing.”
The quilting group, led by Patti Bright, has about 18 women, and they worked together.
“Some quilters like to do their own, from beginning to end, they like all the steps in making a quilt,” Bright said.
But in this case, she says, one quilter would sew a portion, turn it inside out and pass it on to someone else who would quilt the fabric or tie the layers together.
“We can make a lot more quilts when everyone works together,” Bright said. “I know that some women would pray over the quilts as they worked on them. These quilts were made with love.”
Mitchell left for Poland on March 25 in hopes of making a direct, positive impact for people in need.
For some of his time there, Mitchell helped exhausted refugees carry belongings, suitcases or young children while crossing the border from Ukraine into Poland.
“Most refugees have walked so far on their journey that they aren't willing to take on additional items,” Mitchell said. “But I was able to get into a refugee housing area where they knew they were settled for a little while.”
Mitchell even provided a quilt to a man who had been near death in the woods in Ukraine. The nurses were hoping to warm him up with the quilt and get him to medics.
While on the ground, Mitchell found a Ukrainian-born American who would be delivering food to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and gave him military equipment to deliver as well. Mitchell traveled into Ukraine three times to help deliver supplies, including medical goods for Doctors Without Borders.
“I reached out to so many organizations ahead of the trip to see how I could help. Most of them are so overwhelmed that I never heard back,” Mitchell said. “Once I landed, it was a matter of figuring out where and how I could help.”
How to help
“Being on the ground there, the most effective organization, in my eyes, was the World Central Kitchen. They’re feeding thousands of people a day,” Mitchell said.
World Central Kitchen hit a benchmark of having served 300,000 meals to Ukrainian refugees earlier this month. Working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, WCK began serving hot meals within hours of the initial invasion, and us now serving round-the-clock dishes at eight border crossings.
Mitchell returned to Green Valley after about a week in Poland. He’s considering making a return trip but that depends on the circumstances of the war.
In the meantime, he’s rounding up more supplies for soldiers and encouraging people to donate to WCK.
“You may see a clip on the news for 15 seconds, but it doesn’t hit home until you see a line of refugees and it never ends…," he said. “The news media tend to report on what’s sensational or eye-catching at the time but even when things become boring, there is still a line of refugees, even when the reporting stops.”