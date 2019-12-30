Maycee Scott got a chance to see the top of Tumamoc Hill at her family's side for the first time Thursday, thanks to a community coming together.
Maycee, who's 18 and has cerebral palsy, made it to the top with a church youth group when she was 12. But her mother, Marianne, said the family of five hadn't been able to repeat the trip up the steep hill until now.
"Her wheelchair is probably 50 to 60 pounds in itself," she said. "And now she's like 110 pounds, and so really it's not doable."
Marianne said the family enjoys going to the top of Tumamoc and then getting breakfast and doughnuts afterward, but the trip was never complete since Maycee and someone else would have to stay behind at the first turn going up the hill.
With family and friends coming to town for Christmas, Marianne started forming an idea to get Maycee to the top with the rest of the family. And that idea grew until 23 people and other hikers came together to help the Scotts enjoy a hike as a family.
Not just any wheelchair will do
During the planning stage, Marianne realized Maycee's regular wheelchair wouldn't have worked.
She started positive and said it would work with enough people taking turns pushing Maycee up the hill. But coming down the steep hill without hand brakes would have been far more strenuous and risky.
"When I thought about the safety concern coming down without the brakes, that's when I thought, 'Oh, gosh, maybe we can't," she said.
Marianne went to a local bike shop in Green Valley to see if there was a way to improve the brakes on Maycee's wheelchair to make the descent on Tumamoc. There wasn't anything the bike shop could do but the trip led to her looking around for someone with a specialized recreation wheelchair Maycee could borrow.
With a little luck, Marianne was able to find a friend in Phoenix with a chair capable of getting Maycee up and down the hill, hand brake and all.
"What I wanted happened," Marianne said. "I wanted her to get to the top with us, and she loved it. All my little nephews, aunts and uncles, it was hard, we were breathing hard."
A community's effort
It wasn't just family who pitched in to push. Friends, school teachers and even other hikers who didn't know the Scotts jumped in and took turns getting Maycee to the top and back down again.
Marianne said that while getting Maycee to the top with her family was her primary goal, the trip was also about raising awareness for those with special needs and their families who can't get to the top as readily as others.
And the experience is opening Marianne, who pushed for an adult changing station bill in the state Legislature in 2019, to more ideas on spreading access to Tumamoc for others.
"This is exciting to me," she said. "Maybe something really awesome could come of this."
Now Marianne is exploring ways to get more specialized chairs and make them available for those in need on a lending basis.
"There are people now in the community who now know that, hey, there are people who might want to hike Tumamoc, and there's not a way," she said.
Marianne said people need to understand that there are a lot of people who get excluded from everyday activities because they don't have the right equipment.
"There's cool equipment that can help people belong in life and included, but it's really (about) accessing those things," she said.
Insurances will only cover the necessities, and extras that produce more inclusivity like recreational equipment are expensive and don't come with financial assistance, she said.
"As soon as you get into this type of world, prices skyrocket," Marianne said. "These types of things are not cheap. There are so many people who don't even get to experience things like this because they can't get their hands on these pieces of equipment."
Expensive is right. The beach and all-terrain wheelchair Marianne borrowed to get Maycee to the top sells for more than $3,000.
"Wouldn't it be awesome if we could help people have this experience," she said. "Now, with this whole thing, I'm like, 'Heck, I'm thinking up a different idea.'"
In the meantime, Marianne said the Scott family is going to start saving to get Maycee an all-terrain wheelchair of her own.
With everyone's help, the Scotts finally had the chance to share the experience of making it to the top of Tumamoc as a family.
And after the happy moment came the celebration with doughnuts and breakfast at their usual place in the Mercado San Agustin on Congress Street.
"I cried, I was emotional, I was excited for Maycee to get to the top," Marianne said. "I thought it was a beautiful moment. These are the things you live for as a mom, right?"