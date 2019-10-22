Community councils — those unofficial yet influential boards packed with residents of unincorporated areas — are looking to have more of a voice when it comes to helping the Regional Transportation Authority decide on future road projects. But the head of the agency says they're already getting as much consideration as anybody else.
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy sent a letter Oct. 4 to RTA Executive Director Farhad Moghimi asking that three non-jurisdictional councils in his district – Green Valley Council, Southeast Regional Council and Tanque Verde Area Council – be put on the same footing as local jurisdictions such as a city or town. Christy's letter stated such jurisdictions have made presentations to the RTA's Citizens Advisory Committee and he wants the same opportunities for non-jurisdiction groups.
Christy said having that status would give the non-jurisdictional groups a single and unified voice for the communities they represent, such as Green Valley.
Moghimi responded Oct. 8, saying the RTA's 35-member Citizens Advisory Committee is looking for input from jurisdictional representatives to better understand their role as they serve legal entities who are the lead agencies delivering RTA projects.
The RTA was approved in 2006 by voters to carry out regional transportation projects. It has a 20-year life but is looking to be extended beyond 2026 through its countywide half-cent sales tax. The CAC is helping develop a plan in anticipation of the extension being approved.
Moghimi told the Green Valley News that having non-jurisdictional organizations such as GVC recognized as official entities isn't necessary. Through public commenting and feedback periods, all individuals will have an opportunity to comment, he said. Moghimi said he wants as much public feedback as possible and gathering input through individuals rather than limiting responses to a few official entities.
Christy, much of whose district is unincorporated, wants to see non-jurisdictional groups a bigger part of the process.
"I'm going to keep that all on the forefront with them," Christy said. "The RTA needs to give them as much weight as if they were a jurisdiction."
GVC president Thao Tiedt said she was disappointed in Moghimi's response.
"I think it's short-sighted because Green Valley, (SERC) and (TVAC) are all working to have communities that are somewhat different and they said different doesn't count," she said. "You either have to be the standard town/city or you're not anything."
While GVC can still provide input along with other stakeholders, Tiedt said it isn't as good as being recognized as an entity since it would be considered the input of a single person and not a stakeholder that's a community.
Tiedt said she isn't knocking on RTA, given they have done a good job with their projects — on time and budget. But she said Moghimi's response was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction.
SERC founder Lucretia Free, who also works for Supervisor Christy's office, said if the RTA gives input from cities and towns the same weight as individuals then they wouldn't ask for jurisdictional feedback in the first place.
"The only reason that we're asking to be considered an entity is because it was our understanding that they were also hearing from cities and towns as entities," Free said. "If no one is being heard from as an entity then we're not asking for special status to be heard as an entity over other entities. But if there are, indeed, presentations, or cities and towns are able to speak on their citizens' behalf, those who live in unincorporated Pima County are asking for the same status."
Moghimi said input from town and city staff members are being taken as individual comments.
Supervisor Sharon Bronson said she hasn't heard from any of the community councils in her District 3 asking for official entity status when dealing with the RTA. Her district includes Ajo, Lukeville and Why, covered by the Western Pima County Community Council. WPCCC representative Diana Pino Vega said the group is trying to get more information, possibly during its next meeting. However, Vega said the group wasn't sure if the RTA was going to be present to speak.
Moghimi said a preliminary draft for the RTA's next plan will most likely be ready around this time next year and then have more public input time following its release.