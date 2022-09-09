As Britain mourns the loss of its longest-serving monarch, people around the world are reflecting on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and the lives she touched – including some right here in Southern Arizona.
After hearing news of the queen’s passing Thursday, Regina Loew, who lives and gardens at Agua Linda Farm north of Tubac, took to social media to share a memory of her late husband’s grandfather, Adolph Zukor, and his own meeting with the Queen in 1953 – just a year after she ascended to the throne. Queen Elizabeth, who died at 96, would have been about 27 at the time.
Zukor, who founded Paramount Pictures, was among other Hollywood moguls and British film stars that evening for a "Royal film performance" of “Rob Roy: The Highland Rogue” at London’s Leicester Square, according to a newsreel from the time.
Stars and film executives were lined up for a presentation to the queen and her entourage – including Princess Margaret, Prince Philip and the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary – when the photo that has been in Lowe’s family for decades was captured.
After sharing the memory, Loew said she was reminded of the fact that “history was being made.”
“It's a sad history, but what a wonderful woman,” she said.
