mural 1.JPG

The mural measures 30-feet wide, 10-feet tall and 10-feet deep and is made of recycled street signs.

 Brianna McCord | Green Valley News

The Town of Sahuarita dedicated a new mural Thursday at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park in honor of veterans. 

In partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA), the town held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the puzzle mural “Fragments of Fortitude.”

mural 2.JPG

The back of the mural is also painted with the Arizona state flag.
mural 3.JPG

Tucson artist Jessica Gonzales cuts the ribbon during the mural's dedication ceremony.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?