The Town of Sahuarita dedicated a new mural Thursday at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park in honor of veterans.
In partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance (SAACA), the town held a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the puzzle mural “Fragments of Fortitude.”
Members of the Sahuarita Town Council, including Mayor Tom Murphy, SAACA, the Green Valley Fire District and the VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System attended the ceremony.
Tucson artist Jessica Gonzales created the mural, which measures 30-feet wide, 10-feet tall and 10-feet deep and is designed to convey common themes among veterans, like bravery, sacrifice, camaraderie and honor.
“It was so important to me to represent a community that just doesn’t get representation very much, especially in an artistic realm,” Gonzales said. “Some of my personal experience, seeing what my dad’s sacrifices were, went into this as well.”
The mural, made out of recycled street signs, is part of the installation of new public art pieces for the 2022-2023 Sahuarita Public Art Projects.
“We’re all so proud that we can find a way to bridge art and patriotism together for the benefit of our community,” Murphy said. “I think that’s very inspirational.”
To Gonzales, the mural is about so much more than patriotism.
“The theme of honoring veterans and military, just in general, is extremely rich in history,” she said. “There's a lot to see, a lot to be represented, so it was quite a challenge to figure out a way to include as much as was needed for everyone to feel they could see a bit of themselves in this mural.”
Murphy, who is also a veteran, found the mural helps recognize and honor the many veterans in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
“I think it’s important for them to have various places that they can go, reflect and meet others for that,” Murphy said. “To know that people pay attention and appreciate their service and their sacrifice.”
Through the mural, Gonzales aimed to give veterans a sense of belonging through connecting with art.
“I hope that the veterans community can see themselves in it in some way,” she said. “I hope that they can feel some of the more emotional themes I was trying to convey and know that this is for them.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone