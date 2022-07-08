A furry, four-legged friend is the Sahuarita Police Department’s newest recruit, and his job is sure to put a smile on your face.
Smiley, a 22-month-old black lab, has just joined SPD as their first comfort dog. He’ll work alongside SPD’s School Resource Officer Rosalie Petty to bring some soothing energy to the police department, crime victims, community members and students at Walden Grove High School when classes start in the fall.
Petty, who will be Smiley’s dedicated caretaker on- and off-duty, said she got the idea to bring a comfort dog to the department during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was in the schools at the time, and it was really hard for us to meet or get to know the kids because everyone was sort of scared, the interaction was so limited, we didn’t get a lot of people that were really wanting to come up and get to know us,” she said.
Searching for inspiration, Petty said she reached out to SROs within the Pima County Sheriff’s Department who had comfort dogs at Tortolita Middle School and Tanque Verde High School and arranged a ride-along.
“Just being able to see how the dogs interacted with them and the public, and that bond and connection that was there. You know, they said when they first went into the schools, no kids wanted to talk to them either until they got their dogs, and then everybody wanted to talk to them – not just kids, but school staff as well who may not have been as engaged in the past,” Petty said.
Career changer
Smiley was donated to the department by Guide Dogs for the Blind – the largest guide dog training school in North America – and is the first such donation from the school to a police department in Arizona.
After years of researching comfort dogs and therapy dog programs in an effort to put one together at SPD, Petty finally connected with GDB at the suggestion of a trainer in Tucson.
“I was like, ‘Really? You think they would really do that?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I’ve heard in the past they’ve done some donations, it can’t hurt to reach out,’ and so I did…and I just really got lucky,” Petty said.
James Dress, GDB’s dog placement manager, said it’s common for dogs-in-training at the school to transition to other work assisting people and communities in a variety of service roles – something they lovingly call “career change” dogs.
“Becoming a guide dog takes a very special combination of health, skill and behavioral soundness, and not all dogs end up meeting those standards. Something as simple as having an overly strong sense of smell that diverts a dog from a given task can disqualify them for guide work. But even those dogs who don't become guides are incredibly talented and well-trained,” Dress said.
Like Smiley, all dogs at Guide Dogs for the Blind are bred to have a mild temperament and a pleasant disposition.
At just eight weeks old, GDB puppies are placed with volunteer puppy raisers, who teach them good manners and provide socialization. The pups then return to the GDB headquarters campus in Northern California for intricate, formal guide dog training when they are 15 to 18 months old.
"Smiley was not destined to be a guide dog, but will partner with Officer Petty to be an amazing community ambassador, providing comfort and relieving anxiety for her fellow officers, as well as students at the high school and members of the broader community,” Dress said.
Bridging a gap
Smiley joins SPD as the department's first K-9 on the force since Rex, a Belgian Malinois, was retired from the department in 2011.
But while Rex specialized in police work – like narcotics interdiction and locating suspects – Smiley’s training and work as a comfort dog will be vastly different, with an emphasis on providing emotional support, promoting mental health and well-being and building relationships with the community, SPD Sgt. Mike Blevins said.
When he's working, Smiley will be available for pets and cuddles, and his calming presence can help victims or witnesses feel more comfortable and less intimidated when talking to a police officer after a traumatic event, for example.
Blevins said the dog will also be an asset to the officers to help ease post-incident stress.
“When we debrief from major critical incidents to make sure everyone’s OK, we’ve made it a habit of calling in PCSD’s team with their comfort dogs. You have guys that come from these really dark crime scenes sometimes just sitting in the room, and the dog can just break all those barriers, bring those walls down,” Blevins said.
It's that same kind of trust and connection they're hoping Smiley can bring into the schools.
“We know lots of kids who are dealing with extremely hard things – depression, isolation, and with the pandemic, things have just changed so much. So, to be able to not only bridge a gap for our SROs, but bring some awareness around mental health in the community, just by having (Smiley) on campus…that’s a huge part of this,” he said.
Although Petty and Smiley will be based at Walden Grove, Blevins emphasized their presence will be seen in the broader community as well – and he's already made a good first impression on the town.
“We introduced him last week around town, and you could just see people light up when they saw him. He just brings such a lightheartedness to any situation, everywhere this guy goes, and I think we all could use that,” Blevins said.
“We’re all very excited to start the school year with him. It’s going to be fun.”
Between some larger donors, like Freeport-McMoRan and Vulcan Materials, as well as Petty’s own church congregation, the department has raised about $9,000 to support Smiley’s needs – things like food, training and veterinarian bills – until a formal budget for the program is finalized between the department and the Town of Sahuarita.
If you’d like to learn more about supporting Smiley, reach out to Officer Rosalie Petty at rpetty@sahuaritaaz.gov.