Volunteers assemble MossBack Safe Havens at Sahuarita Lake on Sunday.

 David Weedman

Sahuarita Lake might look the same on the surface, but the underwater environment for the largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish got much more comfortable.

Those who fish on the lake may soon feel more bites on the line from bigger, healthier fish as well.

AZGFD Community Fishing Specialist Austin Madsen, right, and volunteers construct fish habitat structures at Sahuarita Lake. 
AZGFD Community Fishing Program Specialist Austin Madsen organizes Georgia cubes.
David Weedman

AZGFD Aquatic Habitat Program Manager David Weedman rests his arm on a Georgia cube at Canyon Lake about 50 miles east of Phoenix.


