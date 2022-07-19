Sahuarita Lake might look the same on the surface, but the underwater environment for the largemouth bass, bluegill and channel catfish got much more comfortable.
Those who fish on the lake may soon feel more bites on the line from bigger, healthier fish as well.
On Sunday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department's Reservoir Fish Habitat Program and a group of about 20 volunteers built and installed 43 fish habitat structures in Sahuarita Lake in three varieties to improve natural reproduction and population growth for its resident fish species.
Aquatic Habitat Program Manager David Weedman said harvesting fish, especially largemouth bass, can depopulate a lake over time, causing catch rates to drop.
That's where the fish habitat structures come in.
"What we know these fish habitats do is provide foraging areas where the bass can hide and capture prey because the prey also like to hide in these structures to avoid predation. So it kind of brings them together, it concentrates them," Weedman said. "Another thing that these fish habitat structures will do is provide hiding places for small-bodied fish, places they can get in and hide and avoid predation and grow bigger and help contribute to a visible population."
Each of the three habitats serves different purposes.
The 15 Georgia cubes scattered around the lake, first developed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, are made of PVC pipe assembled into a four-foot cube with tubing woven through and attached. The structure draws large fish because of its security, while also attracting smaller bait fish.
"Fish can swim through it and hide within and between," Weedman said.
Eight commercial plastic fish habitat structures from MossBack called Safe Havens come with a 40-inch trunk with 18 46-inch rough-textured V-shaped limbs.
"It provides fish with the same thing, hiding, cover for very small fish and foraging and cover for bigger fish, Weedman said.
As time passes, aquatic plants grow from the Georgia cubes and Safe Havens, enhancing their appeal to fish in the lake.
"Both structures also provide a substrate, or a surface, that algae and phytoplankton can grow on," he said. "That phytoplankton serves as a food source for small fish, so they'll be attracted to it and hide."
The AZGFD Reservoir Fish Habitat Program also installed 20 commercial spawning beds from MossBack. The two-foot diameter shallow discs filled with small gravel provide areas for largemouth bass and bluegills to lay eggs while limbs attached above them protect recently hatched fish.
"The intent is to improve natural reproduction of those two species in the lake to improve numbers of fish in the lake," Weedman said. "Hopefully, if were successful and we do well, reduce the need for us to stock as much, saving us money."
While the Reservoir Fish Habitat Program has installed similar fish habitats across the state over the years, Weedman said this is the first habitat Game and Fish has established in Sahuarita Lake.
Maybe the first fish habitat ever installed in the lake.
"To our knowledge, there has not been any fish habitat put into Sahuarita (Lake) since it was built," he said.
Because of various factors, including the turbidity level in Arizona waters that create low visibility, Weedman says it's challenging to quantify a fish habitat's effect on fish populations.
"We do know that they concentrate fish, so if you're fishing an area and you know where there's habitat, you've got a better chance of catching fish in the habitat than you do randomly somewhere else in the lake."
While Weedman says the department is evaluating conducting a traditional fisheries survey at Sahuarita Lake, as of now, it only plans to monitor the population by conducting creel surveys — a record of a single day's fishing effort, providing details on what an angler caught, released and time spent fishing.
"By collecting that data, we hope to be able to detect, over time, an improvement in the numbers that we generate through that creel data," he said. "What we'd like to see is anglers reporting that they're catching more fish per hour, and catching a larger and better quality fish. Things that are difficult to measure at the bigger reservoirs, but we hope to be able to measure them at the smaller reservoirs."
AZGFD's Community Fishing Program conducts creel surveys every five years at all of the program's waters around the state. The next survey at Sahuarita Lake is scheduled for 2025.
"We hope to see a difference between the 2020 data and the 2025 data that we can say is the result of fish habitat," Weedman said.
The Sahuarita project cost about $10,000, funded through hunting and fishing licenses, lottery money and federal excise taxes on firearms/ammunition and fishing/boating equipment. No general fund tax dollars are used for on-the-ground operations.
But things are changing.
According to Weedman, the impact of inflation on the agency's operations may affect the accuracy of the creel data in 2025.
"With the cost of business for everything these days and the heightened inflation we've got, we're having to reduce the number of fish we stock because they're getting more expensive, transportation costs are going up and our revenue isn't going up," he said. "If we do have to reduce our stocking activity because of costs, but our catch rate and angler satisfaction and so forth remain the same, that might be the result of our fish habitat."