Local volunteers are working hard to clear wilderness trails for the U.S. Forest Service in the Santa Rita Mountains, and their efforts not only keep the paths safe but also save taxpayers a lot of money.
The wilderness trail volunteers have been hiking rough terrain about 18 months to remove dead trees blocking the path.
The group doesn't have a formal name, but some of them refer to themselves by their radio handle — Santa Rita East Siders — since they cover the east side of the mountain. There's also a West Siders group.
John Titre said the wilderness volunteers got their start in the Santa Rita Mountains after being approached by volunteer Jim Beck. Titre is a recreation staff officer with the Forest Service in the Coronado National Forest's Nogales Ranger District, which covers the Santa Rita Mountains.
Trees downed in storms, erosion and remnants of the 2005 Florida Fire had built up in the Santa Ritas before the wilderness volunteers came into the picture.
"We would usually get an Arizona Conservation Corps trail crew once a year, and that's six or seven young people for about 10 days," Titre said. "It was not enough to keep up with the downfall and erosion."
So far, the group has removed more than 1,800 trees, placed 18 signs for the Forest Service and worked more than 77 miles of wilderness trails. They've saved the Forest Service and taxpayers more than $106,000.
Wilderness trails
Wilderness trails are a cleared path winding and conforming to nature rather than imposing on the terrain like the paved or hardened trails many families, and occasional hikers are familiar with.
The Wilderness Act of 1964 aimed to preserve land in its natural condition. The act prohibited changing natural areas with roads, hardened paths and structures and also banned the use of motorized equipment and vehicles.
That's why on one December cold morning the wilderness volunteers made their way up the Florida Trail in the Santa Ritas carrying two-person crosscut saws, poles and hand tools.
Reclaim the trails
Gathering at 7 a.m. at the base of the Florida Trail, Beck and five other volunteers loaded their hiking packs and tools while the temperature holds in the mid-30s. They all note with relief that it has warmed up in recent days.
The group plans to clear more than 70 trees that have blown down along the trail. It isn't the first time they've been on this path. Three recent days of high winds knocked the trees over and across the wilderness trail.
Beck said removing the downfall trees is like shoveling snow in a snowstorm; as soon as you look back, more has come down behind you.
Once the wilderness trail volunteers catch up with fallen trees that have built up for 15 years, Titre said it takes about 10 days per year to maintain the trails.
Less than a dozen volunteers clear trails primarily in the Mount Wrightson Wilderness. On a recent morning, a core group of six – Beck, Jane and Bill Hiscox, George and Anna Jones and David Rabb – made their way up the mountain.
It's two and a half miles and more than 2,000 feet in elevation to where the first downfall trees are waiting. With a steady pace, the group maneuvered the winding paths.
They cover the distance with the quickness expected from experienced hikers who regularly make their way up and down mountains. The trail is visible, but when brush and trees begin to block the path, novice hikers can easily lose their way or start to carve out unofficial trails.
The wilderness trails are wide enough for one person, but when trees block the path, hikers need to climb over or find a way around. That could be inconvenient or hazardous.
On this day, the group has Ponderosa Pines primarily blocking the trail along with some oaks.
Rabb started on the Arizona Trail southeast of Tucson during winter 2004, but he's been a sawyer since 2008.
"The county was organizing work events and I just moved here in 2004, and my wife was back East, so I said, 'Well, that's something I can do,'" he said. "I went out and started working on trail."
Friends and work
Many of the volunteers came from a group known as Tom's Sawyers, which works in the Catalina Mountains with volunteer Tom Kimmel. Tucson residents Rabb and the Hiscoxes, and the Joneses from Green Valley all worked with Tom's Sawyers before working in the Santa Ritas.
"Bill drew me into it because he's my husband," Jane Hiscox said. "He started doing it, and I'd been hiking a lot, so it's kind of a change from just hiking. It's rewarding, too, feeling an accomplishment."
While it might be hard work, Rabb said there is a sense of camaraderie among the groups.
"We're good friends," Rabb said. "And it's a good way to get out with friends, spend time out in the wilderness and do something productive."
It is work, however, and the group and Forest Service take it seriously.
Beck said they haven't had an injury in the 18 months they've been working in the Santa Ritas. The Forest Service requires volunteers to have a certification and renewal every three years.
Bill Hiscox and Rabb have done trail work all over the state. Although retired from the software industry, Bill looks on the hard work clearing trails as a way to relax.
"Here you go out and do eight hours of good hard work, and you go home and there are no worries," he said. "You're not worried about the next project, people issues, you're not trying to please bosses; you're just out having fun. Hard work, and then you get to rest."
The volunteers worked in two three-person teams as they make their way up the mountain. The cutting started at about 2.5 miles up the trial and ended around four miles at more than 3,000 feet in elevation.
Rabb and the Hiscoxes end up with about 20 trees cut and cleared as the day ended. The number of trees removed varies depending on how high they need to hike to reach them. On average, Bill said it isn't uncommon to knock down 30 or 40 trees per trip.
It takes rhythm and skill with the crosscut saw to get to those numbers. It also requires plenty of care not to damage the saw's teeth.
The wilderness volunteers received two crosscut saws from the Forest Service to remove trees from the area. Titre said the saws cost about $500 each.
As Bill and Rabb cut through a thick Ponderosa, they make sure they keep a steady back-and-forth rhythm to keep the saw from bowing and becoming damaged. They also stop before cutting through the downed tree completely. With the tree on its side, the last thing they want is the saw's teeth cutting into frozen ground and rock.
They all agree the best crosscut saws you can find are antiques. Newer crosscut saws don't have the same quality and durability, Rabb said.
The two crosscut saws the wilderness volunteers have are antiques purchased from a custom sharpener in California. The sharpener sets the teeth to match the wood the saw's cut. In the Santa Ritas, it's Ponderosa and oak.
Beck and the Joneses are at about 14 trees cleared near the end of the day.
The Joneses started cutting trees in the Catalina's with Tom's Sawyers about three years ago.
"Because we hike more in the Santa Ritas, we're doing most of our work down here now," George said.
And hike they do. The couple has hiked to the top of Mount Wrightson 511 times — and that's not a typo.
George said they started working the wilderness trails in the Santa Ritas because of the build-up of downfall trees and brush made hiking difficult.
"You were crawling over trees or under trees or through brush," he said. "We started working with Jim, and he's taken the lead on coordinating the cuts and work. We've made great progress in clearing up the trails."
However, George laughed as he finished with another cut and said they keep coming down, though, and it's a never-ending job.
"It's rewarding work," he said. "You're out here doing work that's helping hikers and helping us, too."
George said there is some extra reward knowing these mountains are right in his backyard.
And while the volunteer crews enjoy the work and save the Forest Service funds, the improved trails providing more safety and gaining attention might be the most significant return of all.
"It certainly is a safer condition when we have the trails cleared," Titre said. "We've had people call us and say it's never been this good in their memory. We think that it will bring more visitation and attention to the Mount Wrightson Wilderness."