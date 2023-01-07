Sometimes, there’s no greater comfort than knowing someone is praying for you.
It’s the whole idea behind Andy and Beverly Paschen’s prayer box, installed outside their home.
The box prompts people to drop in a confidential prayer, and the Paschens will pray for it. It’s their way of making a difference for God and in people’s lives.
“People send us prayers, we get prayers in the prayer box and it is just another way to let people feel hope,” Beverly said. “That's what prayer is all about, to help us find that peace.”
The idea for the prayer box started when Beverly lived in Pennsylvania and was working for her church.
“I noticed a lot of people were always walking by the church, but it isn't always open and what about people who don't go to church,” she said. “Why not put a prayer box out there, and I just have had it with me everywhere we moved.”
The couple recently moved to Green Valley from Amado, where they also put up a prayer box. The Paschens have seen a range of prayers come in.
“Some of them are general prayer requests, but a lot of them are really deeply, heartfelt needs where people's hearts are really broken over something,” Andy said. “We've kind of had follow-ups with a couple of those over time, and just to see the relief on their faces that somebody cares enough to pray for them has made a difference in people's lives. It's awesome to be involved in that.”
Beverly said it's been touching to see just how many people are thinking of others with the prayers they drop in.
“I noticed a lot of our prayers, people are wanting us to pray for someone else so a lot of them have the heart and are saying I'm going to take it to the prayer box for them,” she said. “So they’re being intermediators too. That's a good thing.”
Though they don’t often get to see the faces of the people who drop in a prayer, the chances they get to interact or see prayers answered are cherished.
“We just got to interact with two women the other day dropping them off and it was really neat to say, ‘Hey, we're here for you, we'll be praying,'” Beverly said. “We've experienced at the other house someone just driving up to the prayer box in their car. He was weeping and so I went out after a while, because he'd been there a while.”
“I said, ‘Are you OK?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, just writing a prayer for the prayer box.’ It was nice to know that people really do appreciate it.”
People of all ages stop by prayers, and for the Paschens it's not about denomination. Their arms and prayer box are open to anyone.
“A lot of times people who put prayers in the box aren't necessarily affiliated with some kind of church or even go to church,” Andy said. “Just to know they have someone there who will talk to God for them right there is an encouragement and something that touches folks.”
The couple has always believed in the power of prayer and run their own ministry, Paschen Ministries.
“It began pretty much right after we met and we got married very soon after we met because we knew immediately,” Andy said. “Both of us had the same desire to get out there and make a difference for God and people's lives.”
Through their ministry, they have a Facebook page featuring weekly live videos as well as an email where people can send prayers too.
The couple is also active at Evangelical Free Church of Green Valley, where Andy is an elder.
“We are godly people, we’re not banging religion on people's heads, but we are here if they need us,” Beverly said. “We are schooled in it. He's a pastor, and I've been a Sunday school teacher, on worship teams. We are both involved with our church and we are schooled in Scriptures, but that doesn't make us any different than anyone else.”
The two run a special prayer ministry area in one of the fellowship centers of the church where people can come pray.
The Paschens hope word of mouth grows for the prayer box and that maybe it will encourage others to place one at their own home.
But, most important of all to them, is to be there for people if they need it.
“God says in the Scriptures, in this world you will have troubles and what God does is give you peace and help you through those troubles, and it's a foundation,” Beverly said. “When you are kneeling before God and you're opening your heart, he sees it. He knows whether you are just moving your lips or whether you're moving your heart. When you pray, God will come visit and be there with you.”