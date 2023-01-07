prayers.JPG

Andy and Beverly Paschen with their prayer box. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Sometimes, there’s no greater comfort than knowing someone is praying for you.

It’s the whole idea behind Andy and Beverly Paschen’s prayer box, installed outside their home.



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

