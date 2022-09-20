True Concord Voices & Orchestra, long a favorite of Green Valley audiences, will open its 19th season here Sept. 30, in a night that promises several “firsts.”
The 2022-23 six-concert season is titled “Out of this World,” a theme chosen by founding Music Director Eric Holtan.
“This is out of the ordinary, it’s out of the mundane,” Holtan said of the new season. “It takes us out of the realm of tragedy and challenge and difficulties that we’re surrounded with every day, terrible things happening in our world. Yet music has the power to heal and to bring people together and bring joy. It’s sort of an out-of-the-world experience. That’s the overriding idea behind the theme.”
Among the firsts:
1. The Sept. 30 concert at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley (and Oct. 1-2 in Tucson) is the Southwest premiere of Timothy Takach’s “Helios” — a musical exploration of the solar system. The work made its world premiere in the Twin Cities in 2019. A melding of melody and drama, “The libretto explores the theme of chaos vs. control using myth, science and faith,” Takach says, and includes texts by Patricia Monaghan, Tony Silvestri, William Shakespeare and José Martí, among others.
2. Visual artist Deborah Johnson is creating world premiere projections for the work that she will unveil for the first time in Green Valley. Johnson is an interdisciplinary artist and designer specializing in stage design and performance visuals. She has created site-specific performances and installations at SXSW, Sundance, Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Baltimore Museum of Art and many other venues.
3. Managing Director Welz Kauffman introduced the idea of a spoken prologue for the opening concert and John de Lancie immediately came to mind. De Lancie played Star Trek’s “Q” and will be in Green Valley and Tucson for the opening weekend. De Lancie has a long history with classical music performance, including directing, acting, narrating and writing for the Ravinia Festival, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
“John knows how to literally and figuratively ‘set the stage,’ and that is his goal for these True Concord shows,” Kauffman said.
Want to meet de Lancie at a special meet-and-greet? Check out Concord’s website for information on that, with all proceeds going to Concord Voices.
4. “Helios” for a cappella choir will follow the prologue. After intermission, True Concord will take on for the first time a portion of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, one of the classical world’s most popular works. What part? Read on.
5. True Concord will perform the Fourth Movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 that contains the “Ode to Joy." But in this case it will be the Leonard Bernstein version of the performance that he conducted in Berlin on Christmas Day 1989 to commemorate the taking down of the Berlin Wall — where the word “Freedom” is inserted for "Joy." Bernstein said he felt this was something Beethoven would have understood and appreciated for that historic occasion. Kauffman said True Voices is performing "Ode to Freedom" for the first time in support of Ukraine.
6. True Concord’s pianist Alexander Tentser will surmount the difficult piano transcription by Franz Liszt. Liszt, who revered Beethoven, transcribed all of the Beethoven symphonies because he wanted people to know the canon and because they allowed him the personal journey of understanding the composer’s mastery of orchestration, Kauffman says. Tentser, who goes by Sasha, is Ukrainian.