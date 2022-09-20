True Concord Voices & Orchestra, long a favorite of Green Valley audiences, will open its 19th season here Sept. 30, in a night that promises several “firsts.” 

VIDEO: Here more about the season

Timothy.takach20_med-e1637021135160-600x600.jpeg

Timothy Takach
deborah-johnson-2008-e1658853563816-1024x1024.jpg

Deborah Johnson
DeLancie.jpg

John de Lancie
Leonard_Bernstein_NYWTS_1955.jpg

Leonard Bernstein
alexander-tentser-headshot-2020-e1637021407348.jpg

Alexander "Sasha" Tentser


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?