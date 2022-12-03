Families from Mexico come across the border every month to St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic in Nogales for medical care and support. But the Christmas clinic is the one they look forward to most.

Not only do children receive their appointments with doctors for everything from cleft palate treatment to speech and orthopedics, they leave with Christmas presents and treats. For many, it's the only Christmas they'll have. 

A patient waits for an orthopedic brace. 
Maria Fernanda, 8, hangs ornaments on the Christmas tree. 
Laura Romero, left, donors and several children cut the ribbon on the new building. 
Speech therapist Roxanna Holguin works with 10-year-old Victor Villalba Hernandez. 
Betsy Martin of the GVR Woodworkers Club helps a family choose a toy. 
GVR Woodworkers Club members Mike and Rose Hanson look over some of this year's toys. 
GVR toy coordinator Lance Johnson and member Bruce French organize some of the toys. 
Pastor Craig Lindsey of Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley gifts Laura Romero a check from the congregation. 
A child lights up over her new doll. 


