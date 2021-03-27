It started with a simple question on the morning of Jan. 1, 2011.
Laurie Cirrincione had just begun experimenting with photography using a small pocket camera and decided to challenge herself.
“Can I just take a picture – one picture – every day for a year, and post it?” she wondered.
After hearing about Blipfoto, an online, photo-sharing site created for people wanting to do just that, she decided to give it a try.
“It was addictive,” Cirrincione said. “I was immediately hooked.”
Now, over 10 years and 3,745 consecutive posts later, Laurie Cirrincione has built a small record of her life in Green Valley that spans the past decade – a record she cherishes as much for the moments it memorializes as for the community of support it has given her through the years.
Blipfoto history: a snapshot
Not unlike Cirrincione’s initial thought, the original idea for Blipfoto was conceived in 2004, when founder Joe Tree challenged himself to take and share one photo every day of his life. He was captivated by the process, and so were the friends and family who began tuning in daily to read his journal entries.
After inviting a handful of friends to join him on the site, Tree watched as his virtual photo diary quickly grew through word-of-mouth and took on a life of its own.
Moderated under the ethos of “be excellent to one another,” Blipfoto has since forged an intimate community of thousands of users – called “blippers” – from more than 170 countries. They log on to share snapshots of their daily lives accompanied by some words – which together create a “blip” – and follow along to comment on each other’s entries.
When failed investment negotiations plunged the site’s future into uncertainty, it was this same, tight-knit community that came together to crowd-fund a complete buy-out of Blipfoto in 2016, ensuring the site’s survival in the hands of its “blippers” for years to come.
It evolved
Looking back at her early days on the platform, Cirrincione said it’s clear she was still trying to figure out what to do with that pocket camera.
“My photos were crummy and full of noise, and I hardly wrote anything at all,” she said.
“But that’s what happens when a lot of people start. They don’t open themselves up much.”
Then, just eight days after beginning her photo-a-day challenge, a shooting rampage outside of Tucson left six people dead and wounded another 13, including former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, someone Cirricione considered to be not only her representative, but her friend.
The next day, Cirrincione “blipped” the first newspaper she could find.
“That was a really tough time for our community. And that was really the first time I wrote personal stuff because I knew her so well,” Cirrincione said.
“People remember shared experiences, but we all remember things differently, and sometimes people can pick and choose what to remember,” she said. “But to have a record of that exact day, what I wrote and what I was experiencing, to actually have it written down is very special to me.”
From that point on, Cirrincione began to open up more of her life on the platform. She edited her screen name to include her real name, and eight months in, she ditched the pocket camera for a proper DSLR. She started experimenting with both her photography and her writing, and began viewing her “blips” as windows into the larger story of her life.
“Sometimes I put random thoughts, sometimes I wax philosophical,” Cirrincione chuckled.
“People put up with my moods because I don’t know which Laurie is going to roll out of bed in the morning, but that’s who I am,” she said.
Over the years, she’s blipped about the birds that munch both the seeds and the patio furniture in her backyard, and her struggles with substance abuse. She’s captured sunrises and sunsets from her walks around the neighborhood, alongside journal entries about mental health issues that have shaped her life for decades. She blipped about her mother — dancing, singing and laughing in the kitchen one day, and the day she died.
“Some of these things, I never shared with anyone, not even my mother – she had no idea. But these people, this community, I feel so safe here,” Cirrincione said.
In time, the followers and connections she developed on the platform blossomed into friends of Cirrincione's offline. She’s met fellow “blippers” – they call this a “blipmeet” – from across the country and around the world for photography trips in Southern Arizona and birding trips to Madera Canyon.
And when the pandemic put in-person travel on hold for many, Cirrincione said Blipfoto allowed her to visit places around the world, some she never imagined she’d get to see. From her dashboard, she checks on the weather in Thailand, visits puffins off the coast of Scotland and ogoles over the scenery in New Zealand, her current dream travel destination.
“Just to get to see what people are up to, and share in the culture, where I would never be able to see otherwise, it just fascinates me,” she said.
‘Everywhere you look’
For some, Blipfoto is a space to highlight and sharpen their photographic eye. For others, it’s a place to document the everyday moments – a grandchild’s birthday, a dog napping, a sunset on the drive home – and turn them into an extraordinary collection of memories over time.
Still others turn to the platform for the community it offers, and the chance to connect with others through their own personal stories.
For “blippers” like Cirrincione, it’s the combination of all these things that have made Blipfoto a significant part of daily life.
“It’s a really important part of my life, and has been for a long time, and it just means so much to me, their support through the good times and the bad,” Cirrincione said.
“Living down here alone is hard, but these people, they’re special. And it’s because we all have a stake in keeping this place going,” she said.
Though Cirrincione would never claim to be the best photographer in Green Valley, she’s the only one with a record of a life lived like hers, and she’s thankful for the lens it’s given her to view the world.
“The other day, I was driving home and just could not take my eyes off the sky,” she said.
“No fabulous photographer would take this photo,” she said, recalling the clouds that captivated her. “But when you’re a ‘blipper’ you stop chasing just the sunsets. Everywhere you look you see a blip – everywhere you look,” Cirrincione said.
“It does not have to be a hawk or a hummingbird or a perfect scene. It’s just fun, and that’s beautiful.”